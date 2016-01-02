The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #547 - January 2nd, 2016

Main Image for Episode 547
Psychic Prediction 2015
News Items: HIV Blood Donations, The Genetics of Intelligence, British Smiles
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word
Science or Fiction

Special Report

  • Psychic Predictions 2015 The Rogues review psychic predictions for 2015 and make some predictions of their own.

News Items

  • HIV Blood Donations http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/fda-overturns-30-year-ban-on-blood-donations-by-gay-men/
  • The Genetics of Intelligence http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-genetics-of-intelligence/
  • British Smiles http://news.sky.com/story/1607653/us-teeth-worse-than-the-english-yeah-baby

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: R2D2 translator

What's the Word

  • What's the Word Obligate

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 The lowest natural temperature ever directly recorded at ground level on Earth is −89.2 °C (−128.6 °F). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lowest_temperature_recorded_on_Earth
  • Item #2 Wok racing, invented in Germany, is a winter sport that involves racing down a hill on a cooking wok, while skijoring is the sport of skiing behind sled dogs or a horse. http://thefw.com/winter-activities-you-might-not-know-about/
  • Item #3 On January 12, 1888 a sudden Great plains blizzard killed over 5,000 people who were caught unprepared, the largest death toll from a blizzard on record. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Blizzard_of_1888