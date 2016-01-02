Podcast #547 - January 2nd, 2016
Psychic Prediction 2015
News Items: HIV Blood Donations, The Genetics of Intelligence, British Smiles
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word
Science or Fiction
Special Report
- Psychic Predictions 2015 The Rogues review psychic predictions for 2015 and make some predictions of their own.
News Items
- HIV Blood Donations http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/fda-overturns-30-year-ban-on-blood-donations-by-gay-men/
- The Genetics of Intelligence http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-genetics-of-intelligence/
- British Smiles http://news.sky.com/story/1607653/us-teeth-worse-than-the-english-yeah-baby
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: R2D2 translator
What's the Word
- What's the Word Obligate
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The lowest natural temperature ever directly recorded at ground level on Earth is −89.2 °C (−128.6 °F). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lowest_temperature_recorded_on_Earth
- Item #2 Science Wok racing, invented in Germany, is a winter sport that involves racing down a hill on a cooking wok, while skijoring is the sport of skiing behind sled dogs or a horse. http://thefw.com/winter-activities-you-might-not-know-about/
- Item #3 Fiction On January 12, 1888 a sudden Great plains blizzard killed over 5,000 people who were caught unprepared, the largest death toll from a blizzard on record. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Blizzard_of_1888