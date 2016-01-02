Item #1 Science Science The lowest natural temperature ever directly recorded at ground level on Earth is −89.2 °C (−128.6 °F). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lowest_temperature_recorded_on_Earth

Item #2 Science Science Wok racing, invented in Germany, is a winter sport that involves racing down a hill on a cooking wok, while skijoring is the sport of skiing behind sled dogs or a horse. http://thefw.com/winter-activities-you-might-not-know-about/