Podcast #549 - January 16th, 2016
What's the Word: Algorithm
News Items: Bacterial vs Human Cells, GMO Labeling, Mites Run in the Family, Apple Car, Gravity Waves
Your Questions and E-mails: Corrections
Science or Fiction
What's the Word
- What's the Word Algorithm
News Items
- Bacterial vs Human Cells http://www.nature.com/news/scientists-bust-myth-that-our-bodies-have-more-bacteria-than-human-cells-1.19136
- GMO Labeling http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/should-there-be-mandatory-gmo-labeling/
- Mites Run in the Family https://www.sciencenews.org/article/mites-living-your-face-probably-run-your-family
- Apple Car http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-35280633
- Gravity Waves http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2016/01/rumor-gravitational-wave-discovery-just-source-says?utm_source=sciencemagazine&utm_medium=facebook-text&utm_campaign=rumorsofwaves-1887
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Correction Infants are obligate nose breathers
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Neuroscientists have discovered a mechanism by which our brain compress memories, allowing us to experience them in “fast forward.” http://www.sciencecodex.com/scientists_discover_how_we_play_memories_in_fast_forward-173343
- Item #2 Fiction Researchers have developed a laser light treatment that can be applied to growing crops, killing many common pests and potentially dramatically reducing the need for pesticide. http://phys.org/news/2016-01-lasers-oranges-common-citrus-greening.html
- Item #3 Science Scientists have developed tiny robots that can attach themselves to immobile sperm and swim them to the egg so they can participate in fertilization. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ww-x-VIFh-Q&feature=youtu.be
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “The important thing in science is not so much to obtain new facts as to discover new ways of thinking about them.” —Sir William Henry Bragg, Nobel Prize for Physics, 1915