Podcast #550 - January 23rd, 2016
Interview with Craig Good
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Stephanie Louise Kwolek
News Items: Motorcycle Helmet Laws, Charlie Sheen HIV, Arctic Humans, Geckos and Spiderman
What's the Word: Agnatology
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Stephanie Louise Kwolek (1923 – 2014) was an American chemist, who invented poly-paraphenylene terephthalamide, otherwise known as Kevlar
News Items
- Motorcycle Helmet Laws https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/the-cost-of-repealing-mandatory-motorcycle-helmet-laws/
- Charlie Sheen HIV http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/charlie-sheens-hiv-quack/
- Arctic Humans http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/arctic-humans-45000-years-ago/
- Geckos and Spiderman http://gizmodo.com/sorry-spiderman-geckos-are-largest-animals-that-can-s-1753598106
What's the Word
- What's the Word Agnatology
Interview
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Neuroscientists have discovered that the amount of information the human brain is capable of storing is 10 times greater than previous estimates. http://medicalxpress.com/news/2016-01-memory-capacity-brain-previously-thought.html
- Item #2 Fiction In the largest study published to date, researchers confirm an increased prevalence of depressive symptoms in the late winter and early spring compared to other times of year. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/01/160120122808.htm
- Item #3 Science Scientists have developed a new 3D microprinting technique that can create complex shapes, even overhanging shapes, with 3D pixels of only 800 nanometers. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2016-01/ez-cdt012016.php
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week ' ... fat isn’t bad; stupid is bad. And until we have better information and clearer shared language defining our food, smart choices will be ever harder to make.' Michael Ruhlman, author