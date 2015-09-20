Podcast #551 - January 30th, 2016
Interview with SciBabe
What's the Word
News Items: The Viability of Conspiracies, The Aliens are Dead, Marvin Minsky, Probiotics Hype
Your Questions and E-mails: Fake Skeptic Scam
Science or Fiction
- What's the Word http://io9.gizmodo.com/5850293/10-words-you-might-think-came-from-science-but-are-really-from-science-fiction
News Items
- The Viability of Conspiracies http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0147905
- The Aliens are Dead http://phys.org/news/2016-01-aliens-silent-theyre-dead.html
- Marvin Minsky http://web.media.mit.edu/~minsky/
- Probiotics Hype http://www.wired.co.uk/magazine/archive/2016/01/rd/microbiome-gut-defender
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Fake Skeptic Scam I was wondering if the skeptical community has noticed that some Scammers, psychics and similar frauds are making up fake websites where their claims are 'skeptically' questioned, but found to be completely true! I found this one when researching the Medical Medium (Anthony William): http://medical-medium-scam.com/2015/09/20/is-anthony-william-just-a-scammer-medical-psychic/ It's even named Scam, in a way that people might think it is legitimate, but it is just packed with 5 or so articles where a (possibly fake) skeptic says they investigated the Medical Medium, but found all his claims to be true. Seems like there is another front of misinformation to manage, especially as I often recommend to people to search for any miracle cure, but then add 'Scam' or 'fake' to it, to get the other side of the story. Regards, Tim Nolan
Interview
- Interview with SciBabe http://www.scibabe.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction The virus has spread from continent to continent hitching a ride on mosquitoes that in turn were spread by shipping.
- Item #2 Science Although the virus is primarily spread through mosquitoes, there is evidence for possible transmission through donated blood, sexual contact, and from mother to infant. http://www.eurosurveillance.org/ViewArticle.aspx?ArticleId=20751 http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24739982 http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?term=zika%2C+sexual+transmission
- Item #3 Science The virus was first isolated from a rhesus monkey in the Zika forest in Uganda. http://zikavirusnet.com/history-of-zika.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'What's the difference between an invisible, incorporeal, floating dragon who spits heatless fire and no dragon at all?' - Carl Sagan, Demon Haunted World