Question #1: Fake Skeptic Scam

I was wondering if the skeptical community has noticed that some Scammers, psychics and similar frauds are making up fake websites where their claims are 'skeptically' questioned, but found to be completely true! I found this one when researching the Medical Medium (Anthony William): http://medical-medium-scam.com/2015/09/20/is-anthony-william-just-a-scammer-medical-psychic/ It's even named Scam, in a way that people might think it is legitimate, but it is just packed with 5 or so articles where a (possibly fake) skeptic says they investigated the Medical Medium, but found all his claims to be true. Seems like there is another front of misinformation to manage, especially as I often recommend to people to search for any miracle cure, but then add 'Scam' or 'fake' to it, to get the other side of the story. Regards, Tim Nolan