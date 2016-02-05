Podcast #552 - February 6th, 2016
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Lorna Wing
News Items: Concussions in the NFL, Zika Conspiracy, Planetary Defense System, Lab-Grown Meat
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word
Science or Fiction
News Items: Concussions in the NFL, Zika Conspiracy, Planetary Defense System, Lab-Grown Meat
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Lorna Wing Lorna Wing was a British psychiatrist who was instrumental in re-defining our conception of Autism.
News Items
- Concussions in the NFL http://bigstory.ap.org/article/de85a68ce48c4dc09bef04f2ce2526b1/ap-survey-concussions-not-most-nfl-players-chief-concern
- Zika Conspiracy http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2016/02/05/zika-virus-the-conspiracy-theories-flow-fast-and-furious/
- Spa Death http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/spa-death-and-the-dangers-of-pseudoscience/
- Planetary Defense System http://www.blastr.com/2016-1-29/nasas-new-planetary-defense-program-officially-and-running
- Lab-Grown Meat http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-3428438/First-test-tube-MEATBALL-revealed-Startup-claims-lab-grown-meat-shelves-three-years-says-raising-animals-eat-soon-unthinkable.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Lightening on Jupiter
What's the Word
- What's the Word Epistasis
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Researchers at MIT have created a new RFID chip that is virtually impossible to hack. http://news.mit.edu/2016/hack-proof-rfid-chips-0203
- Item #2 Science A new study contradicts prior conclusions, finding there is no evidence that radiation from X-rays and CT scans cause cancer. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2016-02/luhs-npt020316.php
- Item #3 Fiction A newly published computer simulation supports the conclusion that both Jupiter and Saturn significantly protect the inner solar system from comets, making life on Earth possible. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/02/160203110938.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Treat beliefs not as sacred possessions to be guarded but rather as testable hypotheses to be discarded when the evidence mounts against them.' Philip Tetlock