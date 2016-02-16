Item #1 Science Science Scientists have identified a new bacterial species capable of causing Lyme disease, the first new such species in North America. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/02/160208135440.htm

Item #2 Science Science New research finds that sustained aerobic exercise, but not resistance or intermittent training, increases neurogenesis in the hippocampus of rats. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/02/160208083606.htm