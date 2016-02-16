Podcast #553 - February 13th, 2016
What's the Word: Pleochroism
News Items: Robotic Chef, Brain Electrodes, Diagnosing Cancer, Gravitational Waves
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: RFID
Science or Fiction
- Robotic Chef http://www.businessinsider.com/robotic-chef-cooks-for-you-2015-12
- Brain Electrodes http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-02-09/device-gives-people-with-spinal-cord-injuries-hope-of-walking/7151174
- Diagnosing Cancer http://www.thelatestnews.com/single-drop-of-blood-soon-enough-to-diagnose-most-types-of-cancer/
- Gravitational Waves http://news.discovery.com/space/more-gravitational-wave-rumors-colliding-black-holes-160208.htm#mkcpgn=rssnws1
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Ice
- Question #1: RFID Corrections
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have identified a new bacterial species capable of causing Lyme disease, the first new such species in North America. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/02/160208135440.htm
- Item #2 Science New research finds that sustained aerobic exercise, but not resistance or intermittent training, increases neurogenesis in the hippocampus of rats. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/02/160208083606.htm
- Item #3 Fiction Researchers find that over the last 1000 years cultivation has created crops that are far more hardy and resistant than their wild counterparts. http://phys.org/news/2016-02-wildness-fruit-veg.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Education has failed in a very serious way to convey the most important lesson science can teach: skepticism.” - David Suzuki