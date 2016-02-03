Podcast #554 - February 20th, 2016
Interview with Kevin Folta
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Nikolai Vavilov
News Items: 14 Billion Year Memory, 3D Printing Body Parts, Eating Mammoth
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: David Suzuki
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Skeptical Quote of the Week Nikolai Vavilov was a biologist and geneticist who pioneered the concept of seed banks and fought Stalin's genetic pseudoscience in war-torn Russia.
News Items
- 14 Billion Year Memory http://futurism.com/memory-that-lasts-forever-new-quartz-coin-can-store-360tb-of-data-for-14-billion-years/
- 3D Printing Body Parts http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/3d-printing-body-parts/
- Eating Mammoth http://www.forbes.com/sites/shaenamontanari/2016/02/03/was-mammoth-on-the-menu-at-new-york-citys-famed-explorers-club/#3ef708eddf78
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Sublimation
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: David Szuki Follow up on quote from last week
Interview
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Scientists report the analysis of a new species, Chororapithecus abyssinicus, from a >40% complete specimen they believe represents the most recent common ancestor between humans and gorillas. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/02/160216143926.htm
- Item #2 Science A new app turns smarts phones into a global seismic detection network. http://news.berkeley.edu/2016/02/12/new-app-turns-smartphones-into-worldwide-seismic-network/
- Item #3 Science A recent survey finds that Americans are more likely to have “a great deal of confidence” in scientific leaders than any other community, other than the military. http://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2016/survey-says-americans-support-for-science-remains-strong/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The many instances of forged miracles, and prophecies, and supernatural events, which, in all ages, have either been detected by contrary evidence, or which detect themselves by their absurdity, prove sufficiently the strong propensity of mankind to the extraordinary and the marvellous, and ought reasonably to beget a suspicion against all relations of this kind.' David Hume