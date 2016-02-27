Podcast #555 - February 27th, 2016
Guest Rogue: Julia Galef
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Dr. Moona Hanna-Attisha
News Items: Air Pollution and Public Health, Mystery Moon Music, Gender Bias Among Programmers
Who's That Noisy
Special Report: Free Speech vs Social Justice
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, is a pediatrician at Hurley Children's Hospital and is the first dr that brought the problem of Flint Michigan water to the states attention.
News Items
- Air Pollution and Public Health https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/air-pollution-and-public-health/
- Mystery Moon Music http://www.clickorlando.com/news/space-news/nasas-unexplained-moon-music-its-static
- Gender Bias among Programmers http://qz.com/615899/female-coders-are-rated-more-highly-than-men-except-when-people-know-theyre-women/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Gravity Waves
Special Report
- Free Speech vs Social Justice A discussion with Julia Galef about the recent controversies in the skeptical movement.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Astronomers now claim that LIGO’s two black holes which collided were likely both formed within the same star. https://www.cfa.harvard.edu/news/2016-05
- Item #2 Fiction Examination of the dodo cranium reveals that they had well above-average intelligence for birds. http://www.sciencenewsline.com/news/2016022416270008.html
- Item #3 Science Scientists have developed a chip that enables the detection of a single molecule using an ordinary cell-phone camera. https://www.caltech.edu/news/counting-molecules-ordinary-cell-phone-49857
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Our beliefs do not sit passively in ou8r brains waiting to be confirmed or contradicted by incoming information. Instead, they play a key role in shaping how we see the world.” - Richard Wiseman