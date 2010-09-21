Podcast #556 - March 5th, 2016
Guest Rogue: George Hrab
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Norman Borlaug
News Items: Uploading Memories, A Year in Space, Fast Radio Bursts, Imaging Alzheimer's Disease, Galaxy Symmetry
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Norman Borlaug
News Items: Uploading Memories, A Year in Space, Fast Radio Bursts, Imaging Alzheimer's Disease, Galaxy Symmetry
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Norman Borlaug Norman Borlaug was a plant geneticist who began the Green Revolution and is credited with saving a billion lives
News Items
- Uploading Memories https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/bad-reporting-about-uploading-memories/
- A Year in Space http://www.latimes.com/science/sciencenow/la-sci-sn-scott-mark-kelly-nasa-twin-study-astronaut-20160301-story.html
- Fast Radio Bursts http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/frbs-mystery-repeating-radio-signals-discovered-emanating-unknown-cosmic-source-1547133
- Imaging Alzheimer’s Disease http://medicalxpress.com/news/2016-03-pet-scans-reveal-key-alzheimer.html
- Galaxy Symmetry http://www.dailygalaxy.com/my_weblog/2016/02/the-milky-ways-striking-symmetry-habitable-planets-more-than-5-billion-years-old-closer-to-galaxys-c.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: David Avocado Wolfe
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A 2015 review of lifecycle assessments of electric vehicles shows that overall they reduce green house gas emissions compared to gasoline vehicles. http://tinyurl.com/hmdlze4
- Item #2 Fiction A recent analysis finds that adoption of LED lights has led to a backfire effect in which total energy expenditure increases due to increased use of lighting. http://theenergycollective.com/jessejenkins/2151551/leds-efficient-lights-and-rebound-effects
- Item #3 Science A 2010 USDA report concludes that corn ethanol produces 2.3 BTUs of energy for every 1 BTU of energy used in production. http://blogs.usda.gov/2010/09/21/usda-report-shows-improving-corn-ethanol-energy-efficiency/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Science and everyday life cannot and should not be separated.” — Rosalind Franklin