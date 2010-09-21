The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #556 - March 5th, 2016

Main Image for Episode 556
Guest Rogue: George Hrab
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Norman Borlaug
News Items: Uploading Memories, A Year in Space, Fast Radio Bursts, Imaging Alzheimer's Disease, Galaxy Symmetry
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

Forgotten Superheroes of Science

  • Norman Borlaug Norman Borlaug was a plant geneticist who began the Green Revolution and is credited with saving a billion lives

News Items

  • Uploading Memories https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/bad-reporting-about-uploading-memories/
  • A Year in Space http://www.latimes.com/science/sciencenow/la-sci-sn-scott-mark-kelly-nasa-twin-study-astronaut-20160301-story.html
  • Fast Radio Bursts http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/frbs-mystery-repeating-radio-signals-discovered-emanating-unknown-cosmic-source-1547133
  • Imaging Alzheimer’s Disease http://medicalxpress.com/news/2016-03-pet-scans-reveal-key-alzheimer.html
  • Galaxy Symmetry http://www.dailygalaxy.com/my_weblog/2016/02/the-milky-ways-striking-symmetry-habitable-planets-more-than-5-billion-years-old-closer-to-galaxys-c.html

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: David Avocado Wolfe

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 A 2015 review of lifecycle assessments of electric vehicles shows that overall they reduce green house gas emissions compared to gasoline vehicles. http://tinyurl.com/hmdlze4
  • Item #2 A recent analysis finds that adoption of LED lights has led to a backfire effect in which total energy expenditure increases due to increased use of lighting. http://theenergycollective.com/jessejenkins/2151551/leds-efficient-lights-and-rebound-effects
  • Item #3 A 2010 USDA report concludes that corn ethanol produces 2.3 BTUs of energy for every 1 BTU of energy used in production. http://blogs.usda.gov/2010/09/21/usda-report-shows-improving-corn-ethanol-energy-efficiency/

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “Science and everyday life cannot and should not be separated.” — Rosalind Franklin