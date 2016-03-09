Podcast #557 - March 12th, 2016
What's the Word: Thixotrophy
News Items: Overconfidence, AI vs Go Champion, Minority Report
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Piloting and Valsava
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
News Items: Overconfidence, AI vs Go Champion, Minority Report
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Piloting and Valsava
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
What's the Word
- What's the Word thixotrophy
News Items
- Overconfidence http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/what-causes-overconfidence/
- AI vs Go Champion http://phys.org/news/2016-03-game-ai-human-smarts.html
- Minority Report http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-3483859/Minority-Report-style-machines-solving-crimes-happen-AI-successfully-identify-likelihood-domestic-violence-90-cases.html?ITO=applenews
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - modem sound
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Piloting and Valsalva The first 5 minutes of episode 556 were difficult to listen to. It was quite astounding and embarrassing to hear Steve claim competence as a pilot after a brief experience in NASA’s fixed based simulator. To begin with, he was totally oblivious that landing an airplane is the culmination of the previous 20 minutes or so of energy management (airspeed and altitude modifications) and navigation decisions to place the airplane in the ideal position to even be able to attempt a landing. The landing itself is an basic maneuver which can be learned fairly quickly, but equating completing the final touchdown with being even remotely capable of flying the airplane to a successful landing is very naïve. Further, there is a very good reason that fixed-based simulators are not allowed by the FAA to count for landing training credit. As stated—you can’t tell when you are on the ground without a full motion simulator. What seemed to you be an acceptable first-time landing in the fixed based simulator would have quite likely given you a startling jolt if motion was present. Crosswind controls are the most basic of landing skills and although they require more pilot input, no pilot would say they are capable of landing only if there is no crosswind. (Well, maybe a Navy pilot would—inside joke). Even all of this buffoonery this would be forgivable, but the one area related to human physiology was the most shocking of all coming from a medical professional, i.e. confusing the Valsalva maneuver with g-resistance straining. Even when Mr. Hrab correctly suggested the contrary that the Valsalva is to clear the ears and sinuses, Steve bulldozed his way right on through it, disregarding input to the contrary. This was a great example of a little bit of knowledge being a dangerous thing. With a 30+ year career as a military and commercial instructor pilot, evaluator pilot, Airline Transport Pilot, and test pilot, with type ratings in the B-737, B-747, B-757, B-767, B-777, B-787, CA-212, and L-382, I may as well watch a Ted Talk on medicine and then show up to assist Steve with his next brain surgery. Please take your own advice and realize that being an expert in one (or many fields) does not make you an expert in other fields. I’m sure wont be the only pilot respondent, but I couldn’t let this one go without comment. Still listening after 5+ years–keep up the great work! Brad Seattle
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Name That Logical Fallacy Hello happy people – I am finally getting around to watching the original Cosmos and I've had a nagging question about one of the opening sequences. Carl Sagan says that with the number of stars and planets out there there must be other life out there. I've had this feeling before, but I can't help thinking there is a logical fallacy buried in there somewhere. However, with my limited exposure to these concepts I'm hard pressed to determine what it is. I'd be excited to hear a short chat. Thank you, Tristan Apple Valley
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Researchers find that gamers were better able to notice and remember branded product placement in video games the more violent the action. https://news.osu.edu/news/2016/03/09/product-placement/
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that gender stereotyping is not very different today in the US than it was 30 years ago. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/03/160309082804.htm
- Item #3 Science New research finds that voters prefer to be represented in negotiations by people who resort to extortion. http://www.sciencenewsline.com/news/2016030918520036.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'I have never been converted to or even had much interest in spiritualism, occultism, Swedenborgianism or any particular religion. And I never, except occasionally for a laugh, visit the quacks who call themselves psychics.' - Dick Cavett