Question #1: Piloting and Valsalva

The first 5 minutes of episode 556 were difficult to listen to. It was quite astounding and embarrassing to hear Steve claim competence as a pilot after a brief experience in NASA’s fixed based simulator. To begin with, he was totally oblivious that landing an airplane is the culmination of the previous 20 minutes or so of energy management (airspeed and altitude modifications) and navigation decisions to place the airplane in the ideal position to even be able to attempt a landing. The landing itself is an basic maneuver which can be learned fairly quickly, but equating completing the final touchdown with being even remotely capable of flying the airplane to a successful landing is very naïve. Further, there is a very good reason that fixed-based simulators are not allowed by the FAA to count for landing training credit. As stated—you can’t tell when you are on the ground without a full motion simulator. What seemed to you be an acceptable first-time landing in the fixed based simulator would have quite likely given you a startling jolt if motion was present. Crosswind controls are the most basic of landing skills and although they require more pilot input, no pilot would say they are capable of landing only if there is no crosswind. (Well, maybe a Navy pilot would—inside joke). Even all of this buffoonery this would be forgivable, but the one area related to human physiology was the most shocking of all coming from a medical professional, i.e. confusing the Valsalva maneuver with g-resistance straining. Even when Mr. Hrab correctly suggested the contrary that the Valsalva is to clear the ears and sinuses, Steve bulldozed his way right on through it, disregarding input to the contrary. This was a great example of a little bit of knowledge being a dangerous thing. With a 30+ year career as a military and commercial instructor pilot, evaluator pilot, Airline Transport Pilot, and test pilot, with type ratings in the B-737, B-747, B-757, B-767, B-777, B-787, CA-212, and L-382, I may as well watch a Ted Talk on medicine and then show up to assist Steve with his next brain surgery. Please take your own advice and realize that being an expert in one (or many fields) does not make you an expert in other fields. I’m sure wont be the only pilot respondent, but I couldn’t let this one go without comment. Still listening after 5+ years–keep up the great work! Brad Seattle