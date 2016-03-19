Podcast #558 - March 19th, 2016
Interview with Bruce Hood
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose
News Items: AI Assistant, Cryotherapy
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Sciolism
Your Questions and E-mails: Valsalva Revisited, Non-Newtonian Fluids
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose 1858-1937 was many things...a polymath, physicist, biologist, biophysicist, archaeologist, and even an early sci-fi writer. He was also one of the fathers of radio science.
News Items
- AI Assistant http://www.techrepublic.com/article/how-to-use-ai-to-automatically-schedule-your-appointments-with-x-ai/
- Cryotherapy http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/cryotherapy-basic-vs-clinical-science/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: The Sun
What's the Word
- What's the Word Sciolism
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Valsalva Revisited The history of the use of the term 'Valsalva maneuver.'
- Question #2: Non-Newtonian Fluids Proper definition.
Interview
- Interview with: Bruce Hood http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/human-brains-evolved-over-thousands-7504987
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new study identifies a spinal cord pathway that, when stimulated, essentially turns off pain conduction to the brain, reducing pain to imperceptible. http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ner.12346/abstract
- Item #2 Science Scientists report that the Nheengatu native Amazonians indicate time of day by pointing to the location of the sun at that time, the first recorded instance of specific information being conveyed entirely by gesture in an auditory language. http://phys.org/news/2016-03-linguistics-signifying-human-gesture-clock.html
- Item #3 Science Scientists report that they have completely reversed osteoporosis in mice through a single injection of stem cells. http://news.engineering.utoronto.ca/stem-cell-therapy-reverses-age-related-osteoporosis-mice/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Science knows no country, because knowledge belongs to humanity, and is the torch which illuminates the world. Science is the highest personification of the nation because that nation will remain the first which carries the furthest the works of thought and intelligence.' - Louis Pasteur