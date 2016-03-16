Podcast #559 - March 26th, 2016
What's the Word: Equilux
News Items: Supernova Shock Wave, Desk Exercise, Angry Suns, Moderate Drinkers and Health
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Shouting Fire
Science or Fiction
What's the Word
- What's the Word Equilux
News Items
- Supernova Shock Wave http://www.livescience.com/54131-first-supernova-shock-wave-imaged-by-kepler.html
- Desk Exercise http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2016/03/17/470713717/stand-to-work-if-you-like-but-dont-brag-about-its-benefits
- Angry Suns http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2016/03/17/470713717/stand-to-work-if-you-like-but-dont-brag-about-its-benefits
- Moderate Drinkers and Health http://www.livescience.com/54115-is-moderate-drinking-good-for-you.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Tron
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Shouting 'Fire' In a Crowded Theater First amendment implications.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Astronomers reports that they have found galaxies so bright, at over 100 trillion solar luminosities, there is no current classification for them. http://www.umass.edu/newsoffice/article/umass-amherst-astronomers-report-most
- Item #2 Science Scientists have produced a genetically modified maggot that secrets a protein that promotes wound healing. http://www.upi.com/Science_News/2016/03/23/Maggots-could-help-human-wound-healing/6951458763739/
- Item #3 Fiction A new study finds that treating toxoplasmosis infection significantly reduces the symptoms of anxiety in 40% of patients. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/03/160323142328.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Just because science doesn't know everything doesn't mean you can fill in the gaps with whatever fairy tale most appeals to you.” - Dara Ó Briain