Podcast #560 - April 2nd, 2016
Special Guest: Kevin Folta
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Dorothy Hodgkin
News Items: Ghosts in the Brain, Neuronal Feedback, Tribeca Pulls Anti-Vax Film, Minimal Genome, Vegetarians and Cancer
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Chemiosmosis
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Dorothy Hodgkin Dorothy Hodgkin was a biochemist who won a Nobel prize in chemistry and even had a Google Doodle of her very own in 2014
News Items
- Ghosts in the Brain http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/ghosts-paranormal-visions-are-caused-by-communication-breakdown-between-brain-eyes-1551242
- Neuronal Feedback https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/03/160330122913.htm
- Film Festival Pulls Anti-Vax Film http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/tribeca-film-festival-pulls-anti-vaccine-film/
- Minimal Genome http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/engineering-a-minimal-genome/
- Vegetarians and Cancer With special guest, Kevin Folta http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/science/science-news/12206669/Long-term-vegetarian-diet-changes-human-DNA-raising-risk-of-cancer-and-heart-disease.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Harbor seal
What's the Word
- What's the Word Chemiosmosis
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have developed transparent wood that can be used as building material. http://www.sciencenewsline.com/news/2016033018090002.html
- Item #2 Fiction A new computer model indicates that some heavy elements, such as gold, may have been formed near the event horizon of hungry black holes. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/03/160330103322.htm
- Item #3 Science New research finds that a new technique for scrolling information on a computer screen improves skimming efficiency by 60% and allows readers to find points of interest 210% faster. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/03/160329101237.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Science is not the opposite of art or expression. Science has no motives or end goal other than to inform. You can act on that information in whatever way you choose.' - J. Kenji Lopez-Alt