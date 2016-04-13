Question #1: Fishmato

Dear Sir: Since listening to your Podcasts I have changed my position on GMO’s. I was strongly against GMO’s until I learned that some anti-GMO groups were using the same tactics as the Climate Change Deniers, i.e. cherry picking data, putting words in scientist’s mouths that they never said and twisting the facts. That led me to doing some of my own research on the internet. I still do have some concerns about the chemicals used in conjunction with GMO’s, not just their effect on humans, but the effect on wildlife particularly if the chemicals get into rivers. Yet, I fully appreciate the need for GMO’s to help feed the world as the population grows to 9.5 billion by 2050 and increasing areas become difficult to grow crops due to climate change. However how do you explain this incident – the doctors appear to have very cautious and used proper procedures to come to their conclusion … http://worldnewsdailyreport.com/doctors-confirm-first-human-death-officially-caused-by-gmos/?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=facebook&utm_source=socialnetwork The topic continues to be driven mostly by emotion rather than science. A few factors keep that emotion high • Prominent, high profile individuals coming out against GMO’s such as David Suzuki (more on him in a minute) and Dr. Jane Goodall • As many as 30 countries banning GMO’s and 64 requiring them to be labelled • Most studies are being funded by corporations such as Monsanto so there are concerns of biased results • Reports of scientists that publish reports about certain GMO’s causing health problems, suffering the same harassment as the climate scientists I believe it was on one of your podcasts that a commentator dissed on David Suzuki even though that commentator knew absolutely nothing about him. It just happens that he is one of the most respected individuals in this country of Canada! He is an award winning scientist, environmentalist and broadcaster. He has a B.A. and PhD in genetics, was a professor of genetics at the University of British Columbia for 4 years, before becoming an Associate in the University of British Columbia's Sustainable Development Research Institute. He has been the television host of the CBC’s highly acclaimed “The Nature of Things” since 1979. The comments made on that podcast were totally uncalled for and unprofessional. That said I thoroughly enjoy your informative, lively Podcasts and look forward to new ones every week. Bob Loveless Vancouver, B.C.