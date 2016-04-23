Name That Logical Fallacy

To Steve, After I went into your 'contacts' info on your 'science based medicine'? website, I see that you have Dr Gorski, who is one of the most biased individual doctors. Interestingly enough also, is how it states that Dr Gorski will ignore any emails he receives. 100 yrs ago, and for all of time/history before, nature was the only way to heal from diseases of any kind. Cancer is no exception. To limit ourselves with limiting beliefs that man made drugs are the only answer to good health, is not only foolish, it is just plain brain washed stupidity. It has become very clear to me that anyone who knocks nature, knocks their very roots of where they came from. Anyone who knocks something when they have not tried it is not to be believed. Thousands of people around the globe, are being cured of cancer now everyday with these very same methods that the truthaboutcancer is sharing. If THAT is not science enough for you, than what difference does it make what you find in your test tube in a lab? So, Steve, you are either also brain washed, or you are one who has their hands in the pockets of Americans trading health for profits, along with your other pals. I don't expect I will hear reply from you, cause I don't think you have the guts. Organic food market is one of THE top sellers on the current stock market. This is no coincidence....it is because simply stated...it works. People will continue to DO what works, and brain washed individuals like yourself, will lose momentum, because real life results will disprove anything you propose to argue here about science. You are NOT the authority on science.....real lives and people are. Hope you can live with your conscience, as you are the only one who will have to answer to that in years to come. - DD