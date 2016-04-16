Podcast #564 - April 30th, 2016
Interview with Michael Whelan
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Annie Maunder
News Items: Zinc Flash at Conception, Plant Prion Memory, Parents Convicted in Toddler's Death
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Hyperthymesia
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Annie Maunder Annie Maunder was one of the first professional Irish female astronomers. The famous Maunder Minimum, a period of very low sunspot activity was named after her and her husband.
News Items
- Zinc Flash at Conception http://www.northwestern.edu/newscenter/stories/2016/04/radiant-zinc-fireworks-reveal-quality-of-human-egg.html
- Plant Prion Memory https://www.newscientist.com/article/2085770-plants-may-form-memories-using-mad-cow-disease-proteins/
- Parents Convicted in Toddler’s Death https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/parents-convicted-in-death-of-toddler/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Autopilot
What's the Word
- What's the Word Hyperthymesia
Interview
- Interview with Michael Whelan http://www.michaelwhelan.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Researchers find that assisted driving systems that use a more natural voice, especially one that the driver socially connects to, results in decreased accidents. http://phys.org/news/2016-04-strong-interactions-voice-guided-vehicles-result.html
- Item #2 Science Scientists have created an artificial protein that self-assembles with Buckminster fullerenes to create a lattice superstructure. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/04/160426091731.htm
- Item #3 Science Scientists have developed an entirely dissolvable memristor, that can potentially be used as an implantable or environmentally safe sensor. http://canadafreepress.com/article/toward-dissolvable-electronics-for-implants-and-sensors
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The claim of alternative practitioners to not treat disease labels but the whole patient...allows alternative practitioners to live in a fool's paradise of quackery where they believe themselves to be protected from any challenges and demands for evidence.' - Edzard Ernst