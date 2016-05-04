Podcast #565 - May 7th, 2016
SGU 11 Year Anniversary
What's the Word
- What's the Word Propaganda
News Items
- Repealing Canadian Censorship of Science http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/pulling-back-canadian-censorship-of-science/
- Bulletproof Biohacking http://www.wnyc.org/story/asprey-bulletproof-biohacking/ http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/what-is-biohacking/
- Origin of Gravitational Waves http://www.gizmag.com/gravitational-waves-gamma-ray-detection-fermi/42875/
- Slime Mold Learning https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/speaking-of-science/wp/2016/04/30/this-weird-slimy-single-cell-organism-can-learn-without-a-brain/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Digital signal
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 Talc and Cancer I came across this story this evening while reading CBC: http://www.cbc.ca/beta/news/business/talcum-powder-cancer-johnson-johnson-1.3563809 A discussion on this might be interesting on multiple levels. If there is a scientifically supported link between this product and cancer, then the lawsuit is, arguably, justifiable. If there is not, then this is pandering to the natural fallacy in that the jurors are responding to 'big company give innocent people cancer [you have to read that in stereotypical 'caveman' voice for full effect]. However, of the talcum powder *does* have a proven link to cancer….wait, how could it?!?! It's natural, isn't it? The natural fallacy gets turned on its head. I am not saying I know either way – I'm just reading a lot of reports that say talcum powder gives cancer 1200 more lawsuits pending'. (I'm also a seasoned half -marathon runner, in the tropics, and talcum powder is a necessary go-to for … chaffing … would love to hear a deep dive into the science behind the claims). Cheers, Trevor Taiwan/Canada Ps – in regards to your last episode about the rather upsetting case of the boy that died of meningitis, I assure you the 'state' has no power whatsoever. The 'province', however…. ;-)
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Following up on prior predictions, astronomers report that direct observations support the existence of a distant ninth planet in our solar system. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/05/160503131506.htm
- Item #2 Science In a recent study, every security software product tested actually lowered the level of security from the level already provided by browsers and operating systems. http://www.publicnow.com/view/A12CFFBC7975F939E784D825962B16E94869224D?2016-05-04-15:30:48+01:00-xxx3865
- Item #3 Science Scientists find that subjective feelings of confidence may be rooted in unconscious rigorous statistical analysis. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/05/160504142122.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'It is wrong always, everywhere, and for anyone, to believe anything upon insufficient evidence.' -William Kingdon Clifford, mathematician and philosopher (4 May 1845-1879)