Podcast #566 - May 14th, 2016
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Yvonne Brill
News Items: Growing Human Embryos, Overprescribing Antibiotics, Earth-sized Exoplanets, Mike Adams Slanders Skeptics
What's the Word: Amphidromic, Questions and E-mails: Muad'Dib
Science or Fiction
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Yvonne Brill Yvonne Brill was a pioneer Rocket Scientist. She contributed to many new rocket and jet systems including her own patent for a breakthrough satellite propulsion system
News Items
- Growing Human Embryos http://news.discovery.com/tech/biotechnology/human-embryo-grown-in-lab-160505.htm#mkcpgn=rssnws1
- Overprescribing Antibiotics https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/overprescribing-antibiotics/
- Earth-Sized Planets Around Red Dwarf http://www.slate.com/blogs/bad_astronomy/2016/05/03/three_earth_sized_exoplanets_found_around_nearby_red_dwarf_star.html
- Mike Adams Slanders Skeptics https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/behold-my-power-quacks-and-despair/ And Food Babe nonsense http://kfolta.blogspot.com/
What's the Word
- What's the Word Amphidromic
Questions and Emails
- Muad'Dib Correction
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Twenty separate Mercury spacecraft were built for the Mercury program, but only 15 were ever flown. http://www.spaceanswers.com/space-exploration/five-amazing-facts-about-project-mercury/htm
- Item #2 Science The Mercury capsule was only capable of manned flight for a maximum of a day and a half, which was achieved on the final mission by L. Gordon Cooper lasting 34 hours, 19 minutes, 49 seconds. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Mercury
- Item #3 Fiction John Glenn was the first American to orbit the earth, in the capsule Freedom 7, so named because it was the 7th mission of the Mercury Program. https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/mercury/missions/manned_flights.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'A scientific idea may require a lot of reasoning to work out an appropriate test, may be difficult to test, may require the development of new technological tools to test, or may require one to make independently testable assumptions to test — but to be scientific, an idea must be testable, somehow, someway. ' Berkeley University's Understanding Science webpage 'What is Science?'