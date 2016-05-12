The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #567 - May 21st, 2016

Main Image for Episode 567
SGU Live from NECSS with special guest: Bill Nye
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Cecilia Helena-Payne Gaposshkin
Dumbest Thing of the Week: Prince Charles and Homeopathy
News Items: Failure is an Option, Prosecuting Climate Change Denial, Lost Myan City, Why is Space 3D
What's the Word: Group Animal Names
Science or Fiction

Forgotten Superheroes of Science

  • Cecilia Helena-Payne Gaposshkin 1900-1979, Discovered that the sun, and therefore the universe, is mostly hydrogen

Dumbest Thing of the Week

  • Prince Charles http://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2016/may/12/prince-charles-use-homeopathy-in-animals-to-cut-antibiotic-use

News Items

  • Failure Is an Option http://arstechnica.com/science/2016/05/because-failure-is-an-option-spacex-can-do-stuff-like-land-rockets-on-a-boat/
  • Prosecuting Climate Change Denial http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/criminalizing-climate-change-denial/
  • Lost Mayan City Is Neither http://www.wired.com/2016/05/long-lost-mayan-city-teen-found-isnt-lost-city/
  • Why is Space Three Dimensional http://news.discovery.com/space/why-does-our-universe-have-three-dimensions-120119.htm

What's the Word

  • What's the Word Group animal names

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Researchers have developed a tiny robot you can swallow as a pill, it then unfolds and can perform surgery from the inside. http://www.engadget.com/2016/05/12/origami-robot-surgeon/
  • Item #2 Scientists have discovered the first eukaryotes without any trace of mitochondrial genes. http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2016/05/first-eukaryotes-found-without-normal-cellular-power-supply
  • Item #3 New archaeological evidence suggests that Bronze Age ceramics were often mass produced, consistent with assembly line production. http://phys.org/news/2016-05-archaeological-method-children-skilled-ceramists.html

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Ignorance more frequently begets confidence than does knowledge: it is those who know little, and not those who know much, who so positively assert that this or that problem will never be solved by science.' - Charles Darwin