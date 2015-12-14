The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #568 - May 28th, 2016

Special Guests: Richard Wiseman and Hai-Ting Chinn
What's the Word: Autotomy
News Items: Watch Pseudoscience, Tabletop Particle Accelerators, GMO Sugar, Facebook News Algorithm, Blinking
Science or Fiction

What's the Word

  • What's the Word Autotomy

News Items

  • Watch Pseudoscience https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/frequencies-and-their-kindred-delusions/
  • Tabletop Particle Accelerators http://www2.mpq.mpg.de/lpg/research/LWFA/LWFA.html
  • GMO Sugar https://www.geneticliteracyproject.org/2015/12/14/myth-busting-no-thing-gmo-sugar/
  • Facebook News Algorithm Bias http://www.chicagotribune.com/business/ct-facebook-trending-articles-political-influence-20160509-story.html
  • Blinking https://peerj.com/articles/1873.pdf

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 The Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints is a combined works and faith-based religion. Unlike many denominations that preach full forgiveness for mortal sins, Mormons believe there are two things that you can do in your life on Earth that will prevent you from getting into heaven: denying the Holy Ghost and suicide.
  • Item #2 Although there is no modern or historical astronomical evidence for such a body, Mormon doctrine teaches that God lives in the physical heavens, closest to a star or planet called Kolob.
  • Item #3 Although proxy baptism of holocaust victims was officially barred by the church in 1995, in the long standing tradition of baptisms for the dead, priesthood holders reportedly performed the ritual for Anne Frank at a temple in the Dominican Republic in 2012.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “The fact that a believer is happier than a skeptic is no more to the point than the fact that a drunken man is happier than a sober one.” - George Bernard Shaw