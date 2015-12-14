Item #1 Fiction Fiction The Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints is a combined works and faith-based religion. Unlike many denominations that preach full forgiveness for mortal sins, Mormons believe there are two things that you can do in your life on Earth that will prevent you from getting into heaven: denying the Holy Ghost and suicide.

Item #2 Science Science Although there is no modern or historical astronomical evidence for such a body, Mormon doctrine teaches that God lives in the physical heavens, closest to a star or planet called Kolob.