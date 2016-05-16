Podcast #569 - June 4th, 2016
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Andrew Benson
News Items: Cell Phones and Cancer Again, Total Bacterial Resistance, Bumble Bees Sense Electric Fields, What's Happening to our Oceans
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Cauliflory
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Andrew Benson Andrew Benson was a plant biologist who co-discovered a key mechanism of photosynthesis yet did not co-share the Nobel prize for the discovery.
News Items
- Cell Phones and Cancer Again http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/underwhelming-cell-phone-rat-study/
- Total Bacterial Resistance https://www.sciencenews.org/article/bacteria-resistant-last-resort-antibiotic-appears-us
- Bumble Bees Sense Electric Fields https://www.yahoo.com/news/tiny-hairs-enable-bumblebees-detect-120000732.html?ref=gs
- What is happening in our oceans? http://www.wired.com/2016/05/lot-weird-stuff-happening-oceans/?mbid=social_fb
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: MP3 noise
What's the Word
- What's the Word Cauliflory
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Belgian researchers have developed a technique for using ultrasound to evaluate the quality of chocolate while it is being produced. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/06/160601111359.htm
- Item #2 Fiction American researchers report a case in which they implanted a computer chip into the brain of a stroke patient which stimulates the pathways necessary for leg movements and improved the patient’s ability to walk. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/05/160531104040.htm
- Item #3 Science Japanese researchers were able to generate a continuous current from the electric organ of an electric ray, which they hope to develop into a source of usable electricity. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/05/160531082157.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'If you’re not comfortable with the unknown, then it’s difficult to be a scientist… I don’t need an answer. I don’t need answers to everything. I want to have answers to find.” - Brian Cox