Podcast #570 - June 11th, 2016
Interview with David Grossnickle
What's the Word: Iatrogenic
News Items: Universe Expanding Faster than Thought, Illusion of Choice, Is Hands Free Safer
Who's That Noisy
Dumbest Thing of the Week: Noel Edmonds
Your Questions and E-mails: Antibiotics in Mexico, Mythbuster Science
Science or Fiction
What's the Word
- What's the Word Iatrogenic
News Items
- Universe Expanding Faster Than Thought http://phys.org/news/2016-06-hubble-universe-faster.html
- Illusion of Choice http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/postdictive-illusion-of-choice/
- Is hands free safer? http://www.livescience.com/55003-distracted-driving-hands-free-phone.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Digitized image as sound
Dumbest Thing of the Week
- Noel Edmonds https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/pulsed-electromagnetic-field-snake-oil/
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Antibiotics in Mexico Follow up to last week.
- Question #2: Mythbusters and Science I thought your new female presenter was unfair about Mythbusters. How many episodes has she seen and if it isn't science, what are they failing to do. I don't know the procedures needed to be scientific, but they seemed to have control groups and try to draw reasonable conclusions. David Smith Earth
Interview
- Interview with David Grossnickle http://m.phys.org/news/2016-06-mammals-began-takeover-death-dinosaurs.html
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Although iconic among dinosaurs, T. rex had a very limited range, existing in western North America from 67 to 65 million years ago. http://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/on-dinosaur-time-65556840/?no-ist
- Item #2 Science T. rex was a proven predator, feeding mostly on large herbivores like Triceratops. http://www.livescience.com/23868-tyrannosaurus-rex-facts.html
- Item #3 Fiction A recent T. rex specimen shows evidence of filamentous feathers on much of its body. http://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/five-things-we-dont-know-about-tyrannosaurus-rex-180951072/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Alas, to wear the mantle of Galileo it is not enough that you be persecuted by an unkind establishment, you must also be right.' - Robert L Park