Podcast #571 - June 18th, 2016
Guest Rogue: Richard Saunders
News Items: Kinked Nanotubes, Crossing the Blood-Brain Barrier, Gun Violence a Public Health Issue, Government Funding Pseudoscience, More Gravity Waves
Who's That Noisy
Dumbest Thing of the Week, What's the Word: Eschatology
Science or Fiction
News Items: Kinked Nanotubes, Crossing the Blood-Brain Barrier, Gun Violence a Public Health Issue, Government Funding Pseudoscience, More Gravity Waves
Who's That Noisy
Dumbest Thing of the Week, What's the Word: Eschatology
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Kinked Nanotubes https://www.newscientist.com/article/2093356-carbon-nanotubes-too-weak-to-get-a-space-elevator-off-the-ground/#.V1_oXBzEels.facebook
- Crossing the Blood-Brain Barrier http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/neuroscientists-discover-a-new-way-to-cross-the-blood-brain-barrier/
- Gun Violence is a Public Health Issue https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/ama-decides-gun-violence-is-a-public-health-issue/
- Australian Government and Funding Pseudoscience http://www.skeptics.com.au/2016/06/10/alp-policy-on-alt-med-rebates-and-wind-farm-syndrome/
- More Gravity Waves https://www.ligo.caltech.edu/news/ligo20160615
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Bullfrog
Dumbest Thing of the Week
- Flat Earth Frustration http://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/canada/man-charged-after-fiery-argument-over-whether-earth-is-flat-or-round-1.2945537#_gus&_gucid=&_gup=Facebook&_gsc=WJ3QOLhoil/
What's the Word
- What's the Word Eschatology
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Researchers have found a new type of meteorite, never seen before, that may be evidence of a massive asteroid belt collision 470 million years ago. https://www.ucdavis.edu/news/new-type-meteorite-linked-ancient-asteroid-collision
- Item #2 Fiction Scientists have created synthetic blood in which the iron in hemoglobin is replaced with iridium, resulting in a 10 fold increase in oxygen delivery per volume. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/06/160615135154.htm
- Item #3 Science A systematic review of research finds that drinking beverages hotter than 149 degrees Fahrenheit (65 degrees Celcius) is probably carcinogenic, linked to cancer of the esophagus. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/06/160615111712.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “When you believe in things that you don't understand, Then you suffer, Superstition ain't the way” - Stevie Wonder