Item #1 Fiction Fiction Scientists have named a new species of peacock spider, Maratus jactatus, so named because it extends a semicircle of brightly colored hairs on its back during mating displays. http://www.newsweek.com/21-coolest-new-animal-species-2015-410008

Item #2 Science Science Scientists discovered a fish, Torquigener albomaculosus, that explains a 20 year old mystery, the origin of what was dubbed “crop circles of the sea” – intricate circles built by the male fish as a nest. http://www.discovery.com/dscovrd/wildlife/top-10-new-species-of-2015-crop-circles-under-the-sea/

Item #3 Science Science Limnonectes larvaepartus is the only known species out of 6,455 frog species that gives birth to live tadpoles. http://www.discovery.com/dscovrd/wildlife/top-10-new-species-of-2015-rule-breaking-frog/