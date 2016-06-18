Podcast #572 - June 25th, 2016
Interview with Michael Marshall
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Mary Edwards
News Items: Electric Plane, Naturopathic Licensure, Black Holes and Dark Matter
What's the Word: Crepuscular
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Mary Edwards Mary Edwards 1750-1815, was among the very few women in the late 1700s to earn a living from scientific work
News Items
- Electric Plane http://www.nytimes.com/2016/06/18/science/nasa-electric-plane-x57.html?_r=0
- Naturopathic Licensure http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/massachusetts-senate-passes-naturopathic-practice-act/
- Black Holes and Dark Matter http://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/nasa-scientist-suggests-possible-link-between-primordial-black-holes-and-dark-matter/
What's the Word
- What's the Word Crepuscular
Interview
- Interview with Michael Marshall http://www.merseysideskeptics.org.uk/tag/michael-marshall/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Scientists have named a new species of peacock spider, Maratus jactatus, so named because it extends a semicircle of brightly colored hairs on its back during mating displays. http://www.newsweek.com/21-coolest-new-animal-species-2015-410008
- Item #2 Science Scientists discovered a fish, Torquigener albomaculosus, that explains a 20 year old mystery, the origin of what was dubbed “crop circles of the sea” – intricate circles built by the male fish as a nest. http://www.discovery.com/dscovrd/wildlife/top-10-new-species-of-2015-crop-circles-under-the-sea/
- Item #3 Science Limnonectes larvaepartus is the only known species out of 6,455 frog species that gives birth to live tadpoles. http://www.discovery.com/dscovrd/wildlife/top-10-new-species-of-2015-rule-breaking-frog/
- Item #4 Science The ninja lanternshark (Etmopterus benchley) is all black but also glows in the dark. http://www.newsweek.com/21-coolest-new-animal-species-2015-410008
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “The essence of the independent mind lies not in what it thinks, but in how it thinks.” - Christopher Hitchens