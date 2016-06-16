Podcast #573 - July 2nd, 2016
What's the Word: Alluvium
News Items: MEND Protocol, The Cost of Carbon, China's New Supercomputer, Music Chills
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mail:Politics and Gun Control
Science or Fiction
What's the Word
Alluvium
News Items
- MEND Protocol https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/mend-protocol-for-alzheimers-disease/
- The Cost of Carbon http://www.vox.com/2015/7/24/9035803/fossil-fuel-companies-cost-of-carbon
- China’s New Supercomputer http://www.wired.com/2016/06/fastest-supercomputer-sunway-taihulight/
- Music Chills http://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/researchers-look-what-happens-brain-when-music-causes-chills-180959481/?no-ist
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: RC Car
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Politics and Gun Control Dear SGU I have been listening to the podcast for a few years now. I found you guys while looking for a review of “Prometheus”. I wanted to see if everybody else thought it sucked as much as I did. I immediately liked the show, and I get almost all of the sci-fi and simpsons references. There have been many good episodes. 571 was not one of these. I cant help but notice that the show has taken a sharp left turn into the toilet since cara joined the cast. Every week either she makes some asinine political comment (Like “Something that dosent exist … Like voter fraud”) or another member of the cast has to take a sneering shot at either fox news, the republicans, or donald trump. I don’t remember this being the case before she joined the show. Its almost like her bad behavior is dragging the rest of you down – Like how one misbehaving kid in a class encourages the other kids to act up. And that brings us to this weeks episode, the last I will be joining you for. I can listen to you guys talk about black holes, sub atomic particles, going to mars and debunking science stories that are in the news all day long – But when you take an anti-gun stance, you just lost me as a listener. For me, knowing that there is an agenda behind your facts kills your credibility. I found and read the article you mentioned on the show. My conclusion is that the AMA is an activist, partisan organization and they do not try and hide their anti-gun, anti 2nd amendment activist positions. Is this worthy of a show devoted to skepticism? There is no such thing as “Gun violence”. There is “People violence”. The CDC or AMA studying guns is a waste of money and just another regressive attempt at an end run around the constitution – The goal of which is to declare “Gun violence” an epidemic and a public health issue, and impose more gun laws on honest people – And doing nothing to solve the problem. Maybe you don’t care, maybe you don’t want people like me in your club, and you are welcomed to tell me to go pound sand. I will never blog nasty things, sue or harass you. But if your mission truly is “To promote science and critical thinking”, pissing in the face of half the country is probably not the best tactic. If you ever start doing a show on science again let me know, Steve
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A recent study finds that fish evolving to live at least part of the time on land has likely independently occurred 33 times in extant families. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/06/160622102129.htm
- Item #2 Fiction A new study finds that older subjects are better able to process visually complex images, suggesting that our brains learn to improve such processing over time. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/06/160621155010.htm
- Item #3 Science A new analysis of Pluto from the New Horizons images supports the conclusion that Pluto contains subsurface liquid water today. https://news.brown.edu/articles/2016/06/pluto
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “When even the brightest mind in our world has been trained up from childhood in a superstition of any kind, it will never be possible for that mind, in its maturity, to examine sincerely, dispassionately, and conscientiously any evidence or any circumstance which shall seem to cast a doubt upon the validity of that superstition. I doubt if I could do it myself.” - Mark Twain