The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #574 - July 9th, 2016

Main Image for Episode 574
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Bryce Bayer
News Items: A Psychiatrist Falls for Exorcism, fMRI Validity, Juno at Jupiter, First Autonomous Car Fatality
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Paroxysmal
Your Questions and E-mails: Jet Fuel
Science or Fiction

Forgotten Superheroes of Science

  • Bryce Bayer Bryce Bayer (1929-2012) invented the Bayer Filter which is the foundation of nearly all all color digital images created today

News Items

  • A Psychiatrist Falls for Exorcism http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/a-psychiatrist-falls-for-exorcism/
  • fMRI Validity https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/new-study-questions-fmri-validity/
  • Juno at Jupiter http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2016/07/nasa-juno-jupiter-fun-facts-planets-moons-lego-galileo-space/
  • First Driverless Car Fatality https://www.newscientist.com/article/2095740-tesla-driver-dies-in-first-fatal-autonomous-car-crash-in-us/

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: ocean whistle

What's the Word

  • What's the Word Paroxysmal

Questions and Emails

  • Question #1: Jet Fuel Correction about jet fuel

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 A new study finds that in the US, those classified as poor consumed more health care than the middle class or the wealthy. http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/35/7/1189.abstract
  • Item #2 Astronomers have discovered water clouds in the atmosphere of a brown dwarf, the first such discovery. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/07/160706151851.htm
  • Item #3 Researchers have successfully bred a domesticated rat that, in their study, never bit a human handler. http://phys.org/news/2016-07-rat.html

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “The universe is probably littered with the one-planet graves of cultures which made the sensible economic decision that there's no good reason to go into space – each discovered, studied, and remembered by the ones who made the irrational decision.” – Randall Munroe