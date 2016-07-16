Podcast #574 - July 9th, 2016
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Bryce Bayer
News Items: A Psychiatrist Falls for Exorcism, fMRI Validity, Juno at Jupiter, First Autonomous Car Fatality
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Paroxysmal
Your Questions and E-mails: Jet Fuel
Science or Fiction
News Items: A Psychiatrist Falls for Exorcism, fMRI Validity, Juno at Jupiter, First Autonomous Car Fatality
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Paroxysmal
Your Questions and E-mails: Jet Fuel
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Bryce Bayer Bryce Bayer (1929-2012) invented the Bayer Filter which is the foundation of nearly all all color digital images created today
News Items
- A Psychiatrist Falls for Exorcism http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/a-psychiatrist-falls-for-exorcism/
- fMRI Validity https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/new-study-questions-fmri-validity/
- Juno at Jupiter http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2016/07/nasa-juno-jupiter-fun-facts-planets-moons-lego-galileo-space/
- First Driverless Car Fatality https://www.newscientist.com/article/2095740-tesla-driver-dies-in-first-fatal-autonomous-car-crash-in-us/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: ocean whistle
What's the Word
- What's the Word Paroxysmal
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Jet Fuel Correction about jet fuel
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new study finds that in the US, those classified as poor consumed more health care than the middle class or the wealthy. http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/35/7/1189.abstract
- Item #2 Science Astronomers have discovered water clouds in the atmosphere of a brown dwarf, the first such discovery. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/07/160706151851.htm
- Item #3 Science Researchers have successfully bred a domesticated rat that, in their study, never bit a human handler. http://phys.org/news/2016-07-rat.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “The universe is probably littered with the one-planet graves of cultures which made the sensible economic decision that there's no good reason to go into space – each discovered, studied, and remembered by the ones who made the irrational decision.” – Randall Munroe