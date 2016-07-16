Podcast #575 - July 16th, 2016
What's the Word: Apoptosis
News Items: Solar Panel Impact, Ancient Supernovae, Kubrick Moon Landing Hoax, Neurasthenia, Tiny-Armed Dinosaur, New Dwarf Planet
Who;s That Noisy
Science or Fiction
What's the Word
- What's the Word Apoptosis
News Items
- Solar Panel Impact http://m.phys.org/news/2016-07-solar-panels-reveals-impact-earth.html
- Ancient Supernovae http://phys.org/news/2016-07-ancient-supernovae-buffeted-earth-biology.html
- Kubrick Moon Landing Hoax http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/kubrick-and-the-moon-landing-hoax-conspiracy/
- Neurasthenia https://www.theguardian.com/society/2016/jul/11/snowflake-arizona-environmental-illness
- Tiny-armed dinosaur http://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/arm-day-gym-apparently-not-thing-newly-discovered-tiny-armed-dino-180959797/?no-ist
- New Dwarf Planet http://www.sciencemag.org/news/sifter/astronomers-discover-new-dwarf-planet-within-our-solar-system?utm_source=sciencemagazine&utm_medium=facebook-text&utm_campaign=dwarfplanet-5659
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Carbon fiber bicycle wheels
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists create a plastic polymer barrier that is 1 million times less permeable to water by adding a monolayer of graphene. http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acsnano.6b02588
- Item #2 Fiction A biodynamic study of sauropod necks shows that, in order to be stable they would have had to be very rigid, with a range of motion no more than five degrees in any direction. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/07/160711120523.htm
- Item #3 Science A biodynamic study of sauropod necks shows that, in order to be stable they would have had to be very rigid, with a range of motion no more than five degrees in any direction. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/07/160711120523.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'It is not the antiquity of a tale that is an evidence of its truth; on the contrary, it is a symptom of its being fabulous.' - Thomas Paine, Age of Reason