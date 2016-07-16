Podcast #576 - July 23rd, 2016
Interview with Maria Cork
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Carlos Juan Finlay
News Items: Replications in Science, Single Atom Data Storage, The Connectome, HAARP, Bio Bot
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Estivation
Your Questions and E-mails: Snake Follow up, Archaic Words
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Carlos Juan Finlay Carlos Juan Finlay (1833 – 1915) was a Spanish-Cuban epidemiologist who first recognized that yellow fever was transmitted through mosquitoes.
News Items
- Funding Replications http://www.nature.com/news/dutch-agency-launches-first-grants-programme-dedicated-to-replication-1.20287
- Data Storage Breakthrough http://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a21877/data-storage-breakthrough-chlorine-atoms/
- The Connectome http://www.nature.com/news/human-brain-mapped-in-unprecedented-detail-1.20285
- HAARP http://www.business-standard.com/article/pti-stories/us-developed-weapon-system-may-cause-global-warming-govt-116071800897_1.html
- Bio Bot http://www.theskepticsguide.org/sgu-science-pic-of-the-week-bio-bot-stingray
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Aztec Scream Whistle
What's the Word
- What's the Word Estivation
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Snake Follow up Love the show and I’m a long time listener. Occasionally you guys mention things that I’m pretty passionate about and this time it was snakes. As an avid reptile keeper, this hit close to home for me. I agree that keeping potentially harmful wildlife from your yard is important and I would strongly encourage you to use the methods that are least harmful to the local reptile population. Please don’t get a cat and let it outdoors. Since Dr Novella lives next to a natural area, an outdoor cat will patrol far from the yard and kill whatever it can. Keeping a pet cat as an outdoor pet no longer is seen as a socially responsible way to keep cats. Cats are indiscriminate killers of pretty much anything they can take down and don’t distinguish between native wildlife and introduced pests such as rats and mice. The feral cat problems in Hawaii and Australia are prime examples of the extreme side of the problem. If I could suggest other solutions, put a fish pond below your bird feeder, get a Jack Russel Terrier, hang a tray below your bird feeder to catch spillage, convert your bird feeder to a hummingbird feeder, place lots of rodent traps (live or lethal). I’m sure there are other things I haven’t thought of. Keep up the good fight Rogues! Doug Taylor Mill Creek WA
- Question #2: Archaic Terms Guys, It occurred to me that many of your younger listeners may have misunderstood Evan's quote of the week from Thomas Paine. The word 'fabulous' is used by most young people as a rough synonym of excellent. Of course, in Paine's time, the primary meanings (perhaps the only ones) derived from the root 'fable.' In the context of Evan's quote, I believe Paine had in mind the meaning given as definition 5.a. In the OED, viz. Resembling a fable, absurd, ridiculous; or perhaps 3.a., i.e, Of a narrative: Of the nature of a fable or myth, full of fables, U historical, legendary. I've run into this kind of misunderstanding by law students when I teach as a guest lecturer. In reading old court opinions or treatises. They often misconstrue the use of the words fabulous and fantastic as indicative of the author's approval, when, of course, nothing could be further from the intent. Similarly, they sometimes understand the word artificial to have a negative connotation, when in fact in such old texts it is likely to mean something akin to artistic. There was, in the 18th and 19th centuries, a strong preference for the new factory-made products generated after the dawn of the industrial revolution, over the homespun and natural. There was a strong prejudice against the latter, which were thought to be old-fashioned and unsophisticated. Thus, there was a widely held belief that man-made things are ipso facto superior to natural things. Equally fallacious with, and the polar opposite, of the naturalistic fallacy we wrestle with today. It might be useful, when using quotes from earlier eras, to explain the meanings of such words in their time, when their meanings have changed so significantly. Regards, Steve
Interview
- Interview with Maria Cork Special effects experts who worked on Chewbacca for Star Wars 7
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that heating milk by 10 degrees Celcius for less than one second extends the shelf life from 3 weeks to 10 weeks. https://www.purdue.edu/newsroom/releases/2016/Q3/rapid,-low-temperature-process-adds-weeks-to-milks-shelf-life.html
- Item #2 Fiction A new analysis concludes that the Moon’s Imbrium basin was formed much more recently than previously assumed, as recently as 10 million years ago. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/07/160720135637.htm
- Item #3 Science Researchers have demonstrated that humans can detect a single photon of light. http://www.nature.com/news/people-can-sense-single-photons-1.20282
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Denialists maintain their stance - be it in regard to HIV and AIDS, the holocaust, or 9/11 - in the face of exhaustive and irrefutable evidence. It is not melodramatic to say that vocalization of these particular falsehoods have been responsible for many deaths.' - Ben Vincent