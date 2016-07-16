The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #577 - July 30th, 2016

What's the Word

News Items

  • Vaxxed Lawsuit http://ascienceenthusiast.com/vaxxed-makers-threaten-lawsuit-for-valid-criticism/
  • Superatoms http://phys.org/news/2016-07-linking-superatoms-molecules-blocks-materials.html
  • Dolly Clone Follow Up http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/dolly-sheeps-cloned-brothers-sisters-8497704
  • The Neuroscience of Cool http://qz.com/629841/the-neuroscience-of-cool/

Special Report

  • The Science of Race http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/does-race-exist/

  • Item #1 A review of the last 31 years of video games reveals a steady increase in the number of highly sexualized female characters. http://news.indiana.edu/releases/iu/2016/07/survey-of-women-in-video-games.shtml
  • Item #2 Astronomers report the first discovery of a supernova that appears to have exploded twice. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/07/160726123416.htm
  • Item #3 MIT scientists have developed a prototype theater that allows for glasses-free 3D. http://news.mit.edu/2016/glasses-free-3d-larger-scale-0725

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'I'm sorry, but that's completely ridiculous … You could claim that anything's real if the only basis for believing in it is that nobody's proved it doesn't exist!' – Hermione Grainger, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows author J.K Rowling