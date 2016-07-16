Podcast #577 - July 30th, 2016
What's the Word: Neotony
News Items: Vaxxed Lawsuit, Superatoms, Clone Follow Up, What's Cool
Who's That Noisy
Special Report: The Science of Race
Science or Fiction
What's the Word
- What's the Word Neotony
- Vaxxed Lawsuit http://ascienceenthusiast.com/vaxxed-makers-threaten-lawsuit-for-valid-criticism/
- Superatoms http://phys.org/news/2016-07-linking-superatoms-molecules-blocks-materials.html
- Dolly Clone Follow Up http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/dolly-sheeps-cloned-brothers-sisters-8497704
- The Neuroscience of Cool http://qz.com/629841/the-neuroscience-of-cool/
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week:
- The Science of Race http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/does-race-exist/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A review of the last 31 years of video games reveals a steady increase in the number of highly sexualized female characters. http://news.indiana.edu/releases/iu/2016/07/survey-of-women-in-video-games.shtml
- Item #2 Science Astronomers report the first discovery of a supernova that appears to have exploded twice. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/07/160726123416.htm
- Item #3 Science MIT scientists have developed a prototype theater that allows for glasses-free 3D. http://news.mit.edu/2016/glasses-free-3d-larger-scale-0725
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'I'm sorry, but that's completely ridiculous … You could claim that anything's real if the only basis for believing in it is that nobody's proved it doesn't exist!' – Hermione Grainger, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows author J.K Rowling