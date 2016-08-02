Podcast #578 - August 6th, 2016
Interview with Grant Richey
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Elizabeth Rona
News Items: Young Blood, Electroceuticals, Female Orgasm, Private Moon Mission
What's the Word: Mondegreen
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Nimrod and Edgy
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Elizabeth Rona Elizabeth Rona was a pioneering nuclear chemist who's confirmation of Uranium-Y was a major advance for her field
News Items
- Young Blood http://www.inc.com/jeff-bercovici/peter-thiel-young-blood.html
- Electroceuticals https://www.technologyreview.com/s/602049/glaxo-and-verily-join-forces-to-treat-disease-by-hacking-your-nervous-system/
- Female Orgasm http://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/02/science/scientists-puzzle-over-a-biological-mystery-the-female-orgasm.html?_r=0
- Private Mission to the Moon http://arstechnica.com/science/2016/08/the-federal-government-just-approved-first-private-mission-to-the-moon/
What's the Word
- What's the Word Mondegreen
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Nimrod Cara began the segment on coolness talking about the evolution of the meaning of the term 'cool.' Then later in the segment, she poked fun at one of the study's authors' names, Nimrod. The thing is, 'Nimrod' was not originally a derogatory term, but in fact a compliment! Nimrod was a descendant of the Biblical Noah, cited in the Old Testament as a 'great hunter.' People began using that word as a complimentary allusion; calling someone a 'nimrod' was a compliment to their skill as a hunter. Then, as language evolved, people started using it sarcastically. The classic — though not first — example of this is Bugs Bunny calling Elmer Fudd a 'poor little nimrod.' From this, we get people confusing the meaning of the term, taking it as a simple insult, so that in subsequent usage, only the insulting sense remained current. The name of the scientist coauthor of that paper had a Levantine sounding name, so I would guess that where he comes from, 'nimrod' continues to be a salubrious term, since it remains a stronger cultural reference there. More at Wiktionary: https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/nimrod Warren Young Aztec, NM
Interview
- Interview with Grant Richey
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new review of a large set of online data finds that there is a large incentive to encourage, and even fake, 5 star reviews, which significantly increase the profitability of products. http://phys.org/news/2016-08-star-online-customer-backfire.html
- Item #2 Science Scientists have, for the first time, documented that some birds can sleep in flight, allowing them to stay aloft for weeks at a time. https://www.mpg.de/10673637/frigatebirds-sleep
- Item #3 Science A new study on mice finds that cow’s milk with 100 times the estrogen found in even the highest estrogen content in commercial milk did not affect blood estrogen levels or have any measurable biological effect. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/08/160803124441.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week Every person who has mastered a profession is a skeptic concerning it. George Bernard Shaw