Question #1: Nimrod

Cara began the segment on coolness talking about the evolution of the meaning of the term 'cool.' Then later in the segment, she poked fun at one of the study's authors' names, Nimrod. The thing is, 'Nimrod' was not originally a derogatory term, but in fact a compliment! Nimrod was a descendant of the Biblical Noah, cited in the Old Testament as a 'great hunter.' People began using that word as a complimentary allusion; calling someone a 'nimrod' was a compliment to their skill as a hunter. Then, as language evolved, people started using it sarcastically. The classic — though not first — example of this is Bugs Bunny calling Elmer Fudd a 'poor little nimrod.' From this, we get people confusing the meaning of the term, taking it as a simple insult, so that in subsequent usage, only the insulting sense remained current. The name of the scientist coauthor of that paper had a Levantine sounding name, so I would guess that where he comes from, 'nimrod' continues to be a salubrious term, since it remains a stronger cultural reference there. More at Wiktionary: https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/nimrod Warren Young Aztec, NM