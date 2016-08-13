Podcast #579 - August 13th, 2016
Guest Rogue: David Gorski
What's the Word: Hypnagogia
News Items: Now You Don't See It, Piltdown Case Closed, Black Hole Back Door, Cupping at the Olympics, Other Olympic Pseudoscience
Dumbest Thing of the Week
Science or Fiction
What's the Word: Hypnagogia
News Items: Now You Don't See It, Piltdown Case Closed, Black Hole Back Door, Cupping at the Olympics, Other Olympic Pseudoscience
Dumbest Thing of the Week
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
What's the Word
- What's the Word Hypnagogia
News Items
- Now You Don’t See It http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/making-the-non-existent-disappear/
- Piltdown Case Closed http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-37021144
- Black Hole Back Doors http://www.spacedaily.com/reports/Do_Black_Holes_Have_a_Back_Door_999.html
- Cupping at the Olympics https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/cupping-olympic-pseudoscience/
- Other Olympic Pseudoscience http://policyoptions.irpp.org/magazines/august-2016/olympic-debunk/
Dumbest Thing of the Week
- Dumbest Thing of the Week Dr. Novella, I'm a huge fan of the show and your Great Course series, Your Deceptive Mind: A Scientific Guide to Critical Thinking. I recommend both too pretty much everyone I know. I'm writing you because I wanted your take on all of the controversy and conspiracy surrounding Hillary Clinton's health. Recently Martin Shkreli said he believed she had Parkinson's Desease, there was a news story on Hannity about her health and needing assistance up stairs, there is the video of her having what appears to be a small seizure when talking to reporters, there is this photo of someone in her staff holding a what some people claim is a daizer pen (presumably for her), and there is all kinds of discussions on conspiracy and Donald Trump message boards (links to all included at bottom). For the record I'm not a fan of Martin Shkreli, Hannity, Hillary Clinton, or Donald Trump (none of which are known for their honesty IMO). I know you can't give me anything definitive, but I would still like to hear your take on this especially since your a neurologist and a skeptic. My initial thought is that this is all over exaggeration and nothing but speculation influenced by cognitive biases. However politicians hiding their health conditions isn't unheard of, take FDR for instance. I also couldn't really find anything recent from a doctor to refute these claims. Even though the claims are all over the place do you think there might be anything to this? Thanks, John White
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science After the 1924 Paris Olympic games, fencers from Italy and Hungary fought a real duel to settle a scoring dispute. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fencing_at_the_1924_Summer_Olympics
- Item #2 Fiction Women did not compete in the Olympics until 1936. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Women_at_the_Olympics
- Item #3 Science Olympic officials will soon begin testing for a new kind of cheating, gene doping. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2016-08/acs-dan081016.php
- Item #4 Science The 1912 Stockholm games featured a competition in Arts and Literature, introduced by Baron Pierre de Coubertin, who won the gold medal in that event. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pierre_de_Coubertin
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Objectivity cannot be equated with mental blankness; rather, objectivity resides in recognizing your preferences and then subjecting them to especially harsh scrutiny — and also in a willingness to revise or abandon your theories when the tests fail (as they usually do).” ― Stephen Jay Gould, The Lying Stones of Marrakech: Penultimate Reflections in Natural History