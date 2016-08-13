Dumbest Thing of the Week

Dr. Novella, I'm a huge fan of the show and your Great Course series, Your Deceptive Mind: A Scientific Guide to Critical Thinking. I recommend both too pretty much everyone I know. I'm writing you because I wanted your take on all of the controversy and conspiracy surrounding Hillary Clinton's health. Recently Martin Shkreli said he believed she had Parkinson's Desease, there was a news story on Hannity about her health and needing assistance up stairs, there is the video of her having what appears to be a small seizure when talking to reporters, there is this photo of someone in her staff holding a what some people claim is a daizer pen (presumably for her), and there is all kinds of discussions on conspiracy and Donald Trump message boards (links to all included at bottom). For the record I'm not a fan of Martin Shkreli, Hannity, Hillary Clinton, or Donald Trump (none of which are known for their honesty IMO). I know you can't give me anything definitive, but I would still like to hear your take on this especially since your a neurologist and a skeptic. My initial thought is that this is all over exaggeration and nothing but speculation influenced by cognitive biases. However politicians hiding their health conditions isn't unheard of, take FDR for instance. I also couldn't really find anything recent from a doctor to refute these claims. Even though the claims are all over the place do you think there might be anything to this? Thanks, John White