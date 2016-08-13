The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #579 - August 13th, 2016

Guest Rogue: David Gorski
What's the Word: Hypnagogia
News Items: Now You Don't See It, Piltdown Case Closed, Black Hole Back Door, Cupping at the Olympics, Other Olympic Pseudoscience
What's the Word

  • What's the Word Hypnagogia

News Items

  • Now You Don’t See It http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/making-the-non-existent-disappear/
  • Piltdown Case Closed http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-37021144
  • Black Hole Back Doors http://www.spacedaily.com/reports/Do_Black_Holes_Have_a_Back_Door_999.html
  • Cupping at the Olympics https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/cupping-olympic-pseudoscience/
  • Other Olympic Pseudoscience http://policyoptions.irpp.org/magazines/august-2016/olympic-debunk/

Dumbest Thing of the Week

  • Dumbest Thing of the Week Dr. Novella, I'm a huge fan of the show and your Great Course series, Your Deceptive Mind: A Scientific Guide to Critical Thinking. I recommend both too pretty much everyone I know. I'm writing you because I wanted your take on all of the controversy and conspiracy surrounding Hillary Clinton's health. Recently Martin Shkreli said he believed she had Parkinson's Desease, there was a news story on Hannity about her health and needing assistance up stairs, there is the video of her having what appears to be a small seizure when talking to reporters, there is this photo of someone in her staff holding a what some people claim is a daizer pen (presumably for her), and there is all kinds of discussions on conspiracy and Donald Trump message boards (links to all included at bottom). For the record I'm not a fan of Martin Shkreli, Hannity, Hillary Clinton, or Donald Trump (none of which are known for their honesty IMO). I know you can't give me anything definitive, but I would still like to hear your take on this especially since your a neurologist and a skeptic. My initial thought is that this is all over exaggeration and nothing but speculation influenced by cognitive biases. However politicians hiding their health conditions isn't unheard of, take FDR for instance. I also couldn't really find anything recent from a doctor to refute these claims. Even though the claims are all over the place do you think there might be anything to this? Thanks, John White

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 After the 1924 Paris Olympic games, fencers from Italy and Hungary fought a real duel to settle a scoring dispute. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fencing_at_the_1924_Summer_Olympics
  • Item #2 Women did not compete in the Olympics until 1936. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Women_at_the_Olympics
  • Item #3 Olympic officials will soon begin testing for a new kind of cheating, gene doping. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2016-08/acs-dan081016.php
  • Item #4 The 1912 Stockholm games featured a competition in Arts and Literature, introduced by Baron Pierre de Coubertin, who won the gold medal in that event. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pierre_de_Coubertin

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “Objectivity cannot be equated with mental blankness; rather, objectivity resides in recognizing your preferences and then subjecting them to especially harsh scrutiny — and also in a willingness to revise or abandon your theories when the tests fail (as they usually do).” ― Stephen Jay Gould, The Lying Stones of Marrakech: Penultimate Reflections in Natural History