Podcast #580 - August 20th, 2016
Interview with Fraser Cain
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Janet Rowley
News Items: Chemtrails, Supar Hyperactivity, Augmented Reality and Cognitive Load, Fifth Force
Who's that Noisy
What's the Word: Flocculation
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Janet Rowley Janet Rowley was a geneticist who was the first to link chromosomal abnormalities to leukemia and other cancers
News Items
- Chemtrails http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/peer-reviewed-chemtrail-smackdown/
- Sugar Hyperactivity http://www.livescience.com/55754-does-sugar-make-kids-hyper.html
- Augmented Reality Cognitive Load http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/augmented-reality-and-mental-workload/
- Fifth Force http://www.sciencealert.com/new-study-confirms-physicists-might-have-spotted-a-fifth-force-of-nature
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Miss Cleo
What's the Word
- What's the Word Flocculation
Interview
- Interview with Fraser Cain http://www.universetoday.com/130276/earth-like-planet-around-proxima-centauri-discovered/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that users ignore security warning messages up to 87% of the time depending on when those messages appear. https://news.byu.edu/news/most-people-disregard-security-warnings-when-they-pop-our-computer-screen-why-they-come-bad
- Item #2 Fiction In a recent survey female students aged 18-29 reported sending and receiving an average of 265 texts per day, which they report made them feel more connected to family and friends. http://www.kent.edu/kent/news/can-cell-phones-make-you-feel-less-connected-your-friends-and-family
- Item #3 Fiction Scientists have developed a new form of cuprate with the highest temperature superconductivity to date, at -30 degrees Celcius, edging closer to the ultimate goal of room temperature superconductivity. https://www.bnl.gov/newsroom/news.php?a=11864
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week I need sceptical, clever, critical. Sceptical and critical, remember? Be strong, even if it breaks your heart. - The Twelfth Doctor, Dr. Who, Dark Water, with Peter Capaldi