Absence of Evidence

Greetings Rogues, I frequently have difficulty with woo believers who spout 'absence of proof is not proof of absence' as a means to support whatever 'feelings' they have for a totally unsupported claim. This often is in regards to something that either can't be studied scientifically, or something that has (like homeopathy) but they either refuse to believe or don't understand the research that has been done. The believers are asking the skeptics to prove a negative. This seems to also be symptomatic of the problem that no one trusts actual experts or can figure out who the experts are anymore. Is seems these people have decided unless their bottle of homeopathy has a big red label that says DOES NOT WORK, 100% BS on it, they will continue believing. Help! Sean G. Springfield Oregon I just finished listening to this week's episode and have a question about logical fallacies. During Bob's segment on the possible new fifth force of nature while talking about the new hypothesized particle he mentioned that it has been well within our technological limits for years to find such a particle so if it exists we would have found it by now. Bob, please understand I am not picking on you and make similar arguments myself. Usually when debunking possible ufo claims as in if aliens visit us how come they have never been seen by either professional or amateur astronomers despite the thousands of such people searching the sky around the world every night. Thinking about it now it seems as if I might be making a logical fallacy there but I can't seem to pinpoint which one. Are arguments like these legitimate or am I falling into a logical fallacy? Thanks, Mike Skor Los Angeles, CA