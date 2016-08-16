Podcast #581 - August 27th, 2016
What's the Word: Inquiline
News Items: Proxima Centauri b Confirmed, Anthropocene, World Wide Web 25, The Fight Against Pseudoscience, Pew Belief Poll
Who's That Noisy
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
What's the Word
- What's the Word Inquiline
News Items
- Proxima Centauri Follow up http://www.universetoday.com/130427/habitable-terrestrial-exoplanet-confirmed-around-nearest-star/
- Anthropocene http://phys.org/news/2016-08-golden-spike-anthropocene.html
- World Wide Web Turns 25 http://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/1st-website-ever-restored-to-its-1992-glory-1.1350832
- The Fight Against Pseudoscience https://www.theguardian.com/science/occams-corner/2016/aug/23/scientists-losing-science-communication-skeptic-cox
- Pew Belief Poll http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/08/24/why-americas-nones-left-religion-behind/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Space X landing
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Absence of Evidence Greetings Rogues, I frequently have difficulty with woo believers who spout 'absence of proof is not proof of absence' as a means to support whatever 'feelings' they have for a totally unsupported claim. This often is in regards to something that either can't be studied scientifically, or something that has (like homeopathy) but they either refuse to believe or don't understand the research that has been done. The believers are asking the skeptics to prove a negative. This seems to also be symptomatic of the problem that no one trusts actual experts or can figure out who the experts are anymore. Is seems these people have decided unless their bottle of homeopathy has a big red label that says DOES NOT WORK, 100% BS on it, they will continue believing. Help! Sean G. Springfield Oregon I just finished listening to this week's episode and have a question about logical fallacies. During Bob's segment on the possible new fifth force of nature while talking about the new hypothesized particle he mentioned that it has been well within our technological limits for years to find such a particle so if it exists we would have found it by now. Bob, please understand I am not picking on you and make similar arguments myself. Usually when debunking possible ufo claims as in if aliens visit us how come they have never been seen by either professional or amateur astronomers despite the thousands of such people searching the sky around the world every night. Thinking about it now it seems as if I might be making a logical fallacy there but I can't seem to pinpoint which one. Are arguments like these legitimate or am I falling into a logical fallacy? Thanks, Mike Skor Los Angeles, CA
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new study finds that rat whiskers contain chemical receptors that help them to smell. http://www.mccormick.northwestern.edu/news/articles/2016/08/whiskers-help-animals-sense-winds-direction.html
- Item #2 Science In a study researchers find that chimpanzees choose cooperation over competition at a rate of five to one. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/08/160822155920.htm
- Item #3 Science Scientists report a case of a patient who went from minimally conscious to fully conscious after stimulating his brain with low power ultrasound. http://observer.com/2016/08/scientists-discovered-how-to-jumpstart-the-brain-of-a-coma-patient/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Our place in the Galaxy nor our Galaxy itself is special. Darwin has further shown that humans are a natural product of evolution by means of natural selection. The discovery of extrasolar life will demonstrate that even that last claim to being special will have to be abandoned.' - Mario Livio, astrophysiscist