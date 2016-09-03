Exoplanet Gravity

Hi crew, firstly i would like to say that i love the show, i listen to at least 1 episode every day which has meant that i am now on my third cycle of your entire catalogue. I wanted to write in to make some corrections to the discussion about Proxima Centauri b, while these are relatively minor they are common misconceptions when discussing exo-planets and i hold the SGU to a much higher level then i do the mainstream media. Firstly, you were discussing the surface gravity of this object and Steve mentioned that given the mass of the planet is 1.3 times that of the earth, meaning that it is likely to have a surface gravity of between 1 and 1.3 and that the surface gravity would be less than 1.3. Given how little we know about this object it is impossible to speculate even to that degree. The surface gravity depends on the mass and radius, currently the radius is completely unknown for this object. If the planet was slightly more dense then the earth and had a similar radius then the surface gravity would actually be higher than 1.3x, on the other hand a less dense planet would have considerably lower surface gravity. It may be a little counter-intuitive but Earth, Venus, Uranus and even Saturn have extremely similar surface gravity despite a wide range of masses. Until we find out more, we really have no idea about the surface gravity. More importantly is the discussion about the planet's overall mass. It was stated that the planet has a mass of 1.3 times that of Earth. This figure was widely circulated around the media making the claim that this is Earth 2.0. However, as is often the case it is a bit more complicated than that. This mass is actually a minimum mass. The detection method for this planet was the wobble method, meaning we have no information on the orbital inclination. 1.3 Earth masses assumes that the planet orbits crossing directly between its parent star and Earth, allowing the full force of its momentum to shift the parent star's position towards and away from the Earth. The planet, however, is likely to be inclined just given probability. As the inclination of the orbit increases, the mass of the planet must get bigger to wobble the parent star as much as it does in the direction of Earth. If in fact the planet is orbiting in line with the Earth then it will actually transit the star. If it is detected as a transit event, then we are able to determine not only its overall mass more accurately but by looking at the proportion of light blocked by the planet we can also determine its radius and hence the surface gravity. If we determine that this is not a transiting exoplanet, then the minimum mass would increase as it is determined to have at least x inclination (where x is the angle determined by the radius of the orbit and the radius of the star). It will be interesting to see what the next few months of observations turns up. Thanks again for all the work you do, keep it up cheers, Aidan