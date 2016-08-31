The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #583 - September 10th, 2016

Guest Rogue Brian Brushwood
News Items: Lightning Reindeer Death, Space Train, Juno at Jupiter, Evolving Tasmanian Devils, Finding Galactic Missing Mass
What's the Word: Thanatosis
  • Lightning Reindeer Death http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2016/08/norway-reindeer-lightning-weather/
  • Space Train http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2016/08/norway-reindeer-lightning-weather/
  • Juno at Jupiter http://www.nasa.gov/feature/jpl/jupiter-s-north-pole-unlike-anything-encountered-in-solar-system
  • Evolving Tasmanian Devils http://phys.org/news/2016-08-tasmanian-devils-evolve-resist-deadly.html
  • Finding Galactic Missing Matter http://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2016/08/milky-way-had-blowout-bash-6-million-years-ago/

  • What's the Word Thanatosis

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Researchers find that 30% of college students flush their unused prescription medication down the drain. http://www.uvm.edu/giee/?Page=news&storyID=23308&category=gundhome
  • Item #2 A new study finds that simply wearing glasses reduced facial recognition by people to a statistically significant degree. http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/31/health/superman-glasses-disguise-facial-recognition/
  • Item #3 For the first time engineers have created carbon nanotube transistors that outperform state-of-the-art silicon transistors. http://phys.org/news/2016-09-carbon-nanotube-transistors-outperform-silicon.html

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “Good grief. If we can’t laugh at ourselves, and at one another, in good spirit and without malice, then what fun can there be? If we must withhold all ribbing in the name of protecting everyone’s feelings, then we truly are a toothless society.” - George Takei