Podcast #584 - September 17th, 2016

Main Image for Episode 584
Special Guest: Ian Harris
Special Report: Comedy and Skepticism
News Items: GMO Brinjal, Do Dogs Understand Language, FDA Bans Antibacterial Soap, Space X Explosion
What's the Word: Comorbidity
Special Report

  • Comedy and Skepticism https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRdgXc42IjM

  • GMO Brinjal http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/bt-brinjal-destroying-the-anti-gmo-narrative/
  • Do Dogs Understand Language http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/31/health/dogs-words-mri-study/
  • FDA Bans Antibacterial Soap http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2016/09/02/492394717/fda-bans-19-chemicals-used-in-antibacterial-soaps
  • Space X Explosion http://www.slate.com/blogs/bad_astronomy/2016/09/01/spacex_falcon_9_rocket_explodes_while_being_fueled_for_test_firing.html

  • What's the Word Comorbidity

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 According to a recent study pornography use by married people has a greater negative impact on marriages of those considered more religious compared to less religious people.
  • Item #2 Infamous con-man Victor Lustig, most noted for being a master counterfeiter in the early 20th century, traveled to Paris in 1925 and sole the Eiffel Tower to scrap metal dealers at a time when the tower was being seriously considered for demolition.
  • Item #3 The subtitle of the Movie Star Trek II was called, The Vengence of Kahn. Because Star Wars’ Episode VI working subtitle was The Revenge of the Jedi, out of deference the Star Trek producers changed the title to The Wrath of Kahn.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “Common sense is the best distributed commodity in the world, for every man is convinced that he is well supplied with it.” Rene Descartes