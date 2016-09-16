Podcast #586 - October 1st, 2016
What's the Word: Apophenia
News Items: Europa Venting, Piezoelectric Roads, Unhackable, Change in Astrological Sign
Who's that Noisy
Science or Fiction
News Items: Europa Venting, Piezoelectric Roads, Unhackable, Change in Astrological Sign
Who's that Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
What's the Word
- What's the Word Apophenia
News Items
- Europa Venting http://www.universetoday.com/131070/europas-venting-global-ocean-may-easier-reach-thought/
- Piezoelectric Roads http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/piezoelectric-roads/
- Unhackable http://www.blastr.com/2016-9-26/darpa-developing-new-computer-code-effectively-hack-proof
- Change in Astrological Sign http://www.slate.com/blogs/bad_astronomy/2016/09/26/no_nasa_didn_t_change_your_astrological_sign.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Cochlear Implant
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A recent study of the cosmic microwave background reveals, for the first time, evidence that the universe has a slight spin. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/09/160922093823.htm
- Item #2 Science The World Health Organization recently declared that measles has been eliminated in the entirety of the Americas. https://www.engadget.com/2016/09/27/measles-eliminated-in-americas/
- Item #3 Science A recently published study demonstrates that riding a roller coaster can help remove kidney stones. http://gizmodo.com/how-a-roller-coaster-can-help-you-pass-a-kidney-stone-1787084760
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Cutting off fundamental curiosity-driven science is like eating the seed corn. We may have a little more to eat next winter, but what will we plant so we and our children will have enough to get through the winters to come?” - Carl Sagan