Podcast #587 - October 8th, 2016
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Rosa Smith Eigenmann
News Items: Hawaii Telescope Hubbub, Marijuana Changes the Brain, Brain Training and Power Poses, Listening to Experts
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: ultracrepidarian
Your Questions and E-mails: Net Metering
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Rosa Smith Eigenmann Rosa Smith Eigenmann (1858 – 1947) was a pioneer woman ichthyologist, who, along with her husband discovered over 150 species of fish
News Items
- Hawaii Telescope Hubbub http://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/04/science/hawaii-thirty-meter-telescope-mauna-kea.html
- Marijuana Changes the Brain http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0887899416304787?via%3Dihub
- Brain Training and Power Poses http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/review-brain-training-games-dont-work/
- Listening to Experts http://fivethirtyeight.com/features/people-who-oppose-gay-marriage-are-less-likely-to-value-expert-opinion/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week:
What's the Word
- What's the Word Ultracrepidarian
Your Questions and E-mails
- Question #1: Net Metering I did this a few years ago, and discovered this catch: The panels generate electricity all day long, and you have to buy it. If it generates more than you use, it's put back into the grid, and you get a credit for it. But there is a large difference between the price at which you buy the electricity, and the credit you get from the power company, so you're selling it at a massive loss. If you produce a lot more than you use, you're losing money like crazy. And there are all kinds of provisions in the contract about not blocking the panels, so that they generate less power, etc. Just a head's up. — Eric Lehi, UT
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new analysis of centaurs, 44,000 objects orbiting between Jupiter and Neptune, concludes that they are mostly the remains of a single failed or destroyed protoplanet. http://www.kobe-u.ac.jp/en/NEWS/research/2016_09_16_01.html
- Item #2 Science A recent review conducted by the Chinese State Food and Drug Administration found that 80% of clinical trial data submitted to them over the course of a year was “fabricated, incomplete, or untraceable.” http://www.sbs.com.au/topics/science/fundamentals/article/2016/10/03/report-reveals-80-data-chinese-clinical-trials-have-been-fabricated?cid=trending
- Item #3 Science The Hubble Space Telescope has detected “cannonballs” of plasma twice the mass of Mars being ejected from a red giant star. http://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/hubble-detects-giant-cannonballs-shooting-from-star
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'There is nothing dull about a life without fairies, Easter bunnies, devils, ghosts, magic crystals, etc., Life is only boring to boring people.' — Robert Todd Carroll