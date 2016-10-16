Question #1: Healthy Food

Hey guys, quick question about the end of episode 550. I apologize, I know that was a little while ago. I just started listening to the show, so I only heard it recently. Anyway, at the end, Steve and Evan were talking about how you can't describe food as healthy, only nutritious. I was confused by what Steve meant when he said how food is good for you and that there's nothing special about certain foods. I thought it was reasonable to say that kale is far more nutritious than say, french fries, therefore, kale is better for your health. I think I'm missing the point of what you guys meant, so could you clarify? I know you're all very busy, so no worries if you don't have the time. Keep up the great work! Adam Stone Pennsylvania