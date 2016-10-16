Podcast #588 - October 15th, 2016
Interview with David Pratt
What's the Word: Autophagy
News Items: Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, Chemistry, and Physics, Longevity Debate
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Healthy Foods
Science or Fiction
What's the Word: Autophagy
News Items: Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, Chemistry, and Physics, Longevity Debate
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Healthy Foods
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
What's the Word
- What's the Word Autophagy
News Items
- Nobel Prize – Physiology or Medicine https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/medicine/laureates/2016/
- Nobel Prize - Chemistry https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/chemistry/laureates/2016/
- Nobel Prize - Physics https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/physics/laureates/2016/
- Longevity http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-longevity-debate/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Wavenet
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Healthy Food Hey guys, quick question about the end of episode 550. I apologize, I know that was a little while ago. I just started listening to the show, so I only heard it recently. Anyway, at the end, Steve and Evan were talking about how you can't describe food as healthy, only nutritious. I was confused by what Steve meant when he said how food is good for you and that there's nothing special about certain foods. I thought it was reasonable to say that kale is far more nutritious than say, french fries, therefore, kale is better for your health. I think I'm missing the point of what you guys meant, so could you clarify? I know you're all very busy, so no worries if you don't have the time. Keep up the great work! Adam Stone Pennsylvania
Interview
- Interview with David Pratt www.davidpratt.ca
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Astronomers have discovered a solar system with three separate and misaligned planet-forming discs. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/10/161011134323.htm
- Item #2 Science Nanoengineers have created a system that transforms nanoparticles into universal modular “LEGO-like” building blocks. http://themelbourneengineer.eng.unimelb.edu.au/2016/10/nanoscale-engineering-transforms-particles-lego-like-building-blocks/
- Item #3 Fiction In the first head-to-head comparison between doctors and computer-based diagnostic systems, the computer-based systems outperformed the human doctors in making correct diagnoses by 20%.https://hms.harvard.edu/news/doc-versus-machine-0
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Keep the company of those who seek the truth-run from those who have found it.' - Vaclav Havel, writer, philosopher and last president of Czechoslovakia.