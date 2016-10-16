Podcast #589 - October 22nd, 2016
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Stanislav Petrov
News Items: Musk, Obama and Mars
Encyclopedia of Life
Science and Colonialism
Who's that Noisy
What's the Word: Taphonomy
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Stanislav Petrov Stanislav Petrov is a superhero because he didn't trust his computer. Because of that, he probably saved more than a half a billion people
News Items
- Musk, Obama and Mars https://www.wired.com/2016/09/elon-musk-colonize-mars/ http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/oct/16/nasas-mars-mission-on-standby-for-next-president/
- Encyclopedia of Life http://www.smithsonianmag.com/smithsonian-institution/ibms-watson-meets-encyclopedia-life-under-new-grant-180960772/
- Science and Colonialism http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/science-is-not-colonialism/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Wood frogs
What's the Word
- What's the Word Taphonomy
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Astronomers have demonstrated that the putative Planet 9 could explain the 6 degree tilt of the solar system compared to the sun’s equator, which is an enduring mystery astronomers have yet to explain. http://www.caltech.edu/news/curious-tilt-sun-traced-undiscovered-planet-52710
- Item #2 Science Researchers have directly observed capuchin monkeys creating stone flakes, similar to the stone tools created by our hominin ancestors. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/10/161019154851.htm
- Item #3 Fiction Scientists have found that the same species of yeast most commonly used in leavening bread causes many yeast infections in humans. http://phys.org/news/2016-10-yeasts-equal.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Science is competitive, aggressive, demanding. It is also imaginative, inspiring, uplifting.' - Vera Rubin, astronomer