Item #1 Science Science Astronomers have demonstrated that the putative Planet 9 could explain the 6 degree tilt of the solar system compared to the sun’s equator, which is an enduring mystery astronomers have yet to explain. http://www.caltech.edu/news/curious-tilt-sun-traced-undiscovered-planet-52710

Item #2 Science Science Researchers have directly observed capuchin monkeys creating stone flakes, similar to the stone tools created by our hominin ancestors. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/10/161019154851.htm