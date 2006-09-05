Recycling:

Hello guys, I love your podcast, but I've been disappointed by the discussions about recycling, in that the panel seems to be using the words 'costs', 'resources', 'effort', and the like, without really defining what we're talking about.



For instance, I recall one discussion seeming to turn upon whether recycling pays for itself. Steve concluded that normally it does not, from a financial standpoit, and seemed to advocate recycling only where it makes financial sense, and Rebecca said things to the effect of 'it seems to balance out on either side,' 'it's a tradeoff of resources without clear benefit,' and so forth.



Both of these bordered on straw man arguments, in that they avoided the single overwhelming argument for recycling, which is that it conserves the plant fibers, processed hydrocarbons, and refined metal that the US is consuming at astronomical rates. The market price for these goods simply does not include the environmental damage caused by mining, logging, and oil extraction.



Furthermore, when Rebecca talked about a tradeoff of resources, I assume she was referring to the energy spent in collection, sorting, transport, and the like involved with recycling. However, these energy inputs pale in comparison with the energy saved from using 'pre-refined' metal, fiber, and hydrocarbons. The production of purified metal from rock ore, the production of bleached and refined fiber from wood, and the production of refined plastics from crude oil requires a tremendous amount of energy that is orders of magnitude larger than the energy cost of collecting and transporting recycled materials.



If the true cost of materials was included in the market cost, either of these arguments would kick-start recycling into hyperdrive. The true cost of losing our natural ecosystems, and the true cost of energy to refine raw materials when you include global warming, military expenditures, and government subsidies, are vast fortunes compared to the sma