Podcast #590 - October 29th, 2016
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: David Young
News Items: Alien Signals, Patient Zero, Expanding Universe, Mars Probe Crash
Who's That Noisy
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- David Young Skeptical activist living in Hong Kong. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OpVQILPs3QM
News Items
- Alien Signals http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/234-possible-alien-signals/
- HIV Patient Zero https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/crispr-identifies-potential-gene-targets-to-hobble-hiv-infection/ http://mobile.nytimes.com/2016/10/27/health/hiv-patient-zero-genetic-analysis.html?referer=
- Expanding Universe http://phys.org/news/2016-10-universe-rateor.html?utm_source=menu&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=item-menu
- Mars Probe Crash http://www.space.com/34472-exomars-mars-lander-crash-site-photos.html
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Record player
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Name That Logical Fallacy Hi, today I was having an argument with a friend. I'll keep it brief but the basic gist is that he was using 'Being a rule implies that it is fair/just' in a certain context, I brought this logic to an extreme example (something about capital punishment) but he refused to back down and said that it was not fair to use his logic in that example because they weren't equal. I thought that I was using Reductio ad absurdum if I am not mistaken. I'm not really sure exactly what I'm asking but I wanted to know if there was a name for that he was doing ie believing that he could choose which contexts to apply his logic. Hopefully I wasn't doing anything wrong myself, if I was I'd love for you to point it out because I usually use that type of argument a lot. Thanks! Hayden Australia
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The modern tradition of “trick or treat” evolved out of older traditions of singing and dancing, or even praying for the dead, in exchange for treats. http://www.history.com/topics/halloween/history-of-halloween
- Item #2 Fiction It is illegal in several states of the US for shelters to sell all back cats around Halloween for fear they will be sacrificed in rituals. http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2014/10/24/halloween-weird-facts_n_5948456.html
- Item #3 Science The LD50 of sucrose is 29.7 g/kg, which translates to 1,627 pieces of candy corn for an 82kg (180 pound) adult. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNOycTzN-fg&feature=youtu.be
- Item #4 Science Halloween originated as the Celtic festival of Samhain (sow-in), which celebrated the end of the year and the beginning of the long winter. http://www.history.com/topics/halloween/history-of-halloween
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'People are often more willing to believe lies than the truth. Lies can be made to sound pleasant. The truth, by its very nature, isn’t always so attractive.' Richard Rahl. From Terry Goodkind's The Third Kingdom. The Sword of Truth is a series of seventeen epic fantasy novels written by Terry Goodkind.