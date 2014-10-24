Name That Logical Fallacy

Hi, today I was having an argument with a friend. I'll keep it brief but the basic gist is that he was using 'Being a rule implies that it is fair/just' in a certain context, I brought this logic to an extreme example (something about capital punishment) but he refused to back down and said that it was not fair to use his logic in that example because they weren't equal. I thought that I was using Reductio ad absurdum if I am not mistaken. I'm not really sure exactly what I'm asking but I wanted to know if there was a name for that he was doing ie believing that he could choose which contexts to apply his logic. Hopefully I wasn't doing anything wrong myself, if I was I'd love for you to point it out because I usually use that type of argument a lot. Thanks! Hayden Australia