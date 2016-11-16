Podcast #591 - November 5th, 2016
Interview with Brian Wecht
What's the Word: Relict
News Items: Expanding Universe Follow Up, Mystery Human Ancestor, Alaskan Lake Monster
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Memory, Halloween Candy Tampering
Science or Fiction
What's the Word
- What's the Word Relict
News Items
- Expanding Universe Follow up http://m.phys.org/news/2016-10-expansion-universe.html
- Mystery Human Ancestor http://www.livescience.com/56713-dna-from-mystery-human-in-pacific-islanders.html
- Alaskan Lake Monster https://gma.yahoo.com/strange-thing-spotted-alaska-river-draws-comparison-scotlands-143104405--abc-news-Halloween.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Minke Whale, The Thing
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Memory If we ever find a way to solve aging, or otherwise greatly extend human lifespans, could we run up against limits to the storage capacity of our brains? Do you think an otherwise healthy brain could get 'full' of memories, memes, and TV theme song lyrics? Could we find that at a certain age, new experiences fully overwrite old ones? Or are our brains less like computers than I tend to assume? Thank you all for doing such great work, even Jay, Mike McPhaden Toronto, Canada
- Question #2: Halloween Candy Tampering Hi all. You've mentioned that razor blades in candy is a bit of a Halloween myth. Not really, apparently: http://globalnews.ca/news/3038102/police-urging-parents-to-check-halloween-candy-after-sewing-needles-razor-blades-found-in-candy-bars/?campaign_id=A100 Your fan, Christos
Interview
- Interview with Brian Wecht https://www.newscientist.com/article/2110591-physics-tweak-solves-five-of-the-biggest-problems-in-one-go/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science New studies find that diamond nanothreads, which are even thinner than carbon nanotubes, are much more flexible, and therefore have more potential applications, including possible use in building a space elevator. http://nanotechweb.org/cws/article/yournews/66795
- Item #2 Fiction #2) Scientists have created 3-D printed permanent magnets that are over 100 times more powerful than traditionally made magnets of the same material. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/11/161101135328.htm
- Item #3 Science Chemists have created low cost, non-toxic paper that can be printed, completely erased, and reused up to 40 times. http://phys.org/news/2016-11-rewritable-material-paper.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “I’m a scientific expert; that means I know nothing about absolutely everything.” Dr. Heywood Floyd, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Arthur C. Clark