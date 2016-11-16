Question #1: Memory

If we ever find a way to solve aging, or otherwise greatly extend human lifespans, could we run up against limits to the storage capacity of our brains? Do you think an otherwise healthy brain could get 'full' of memories, memes, and TV theme song lyrics? Could we find that at a certain age, new experiences fully overwrite old ones? Or are our brains less like computers than I tend to assume? Thank you all for doing such great work, even Jay, Mike McPhaden Toronto, Canada