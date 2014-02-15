Podcast #592 - November 12th, 2016
What's the Word: Xerophile
News Items: Wireless Brain-Spine Interface, Arctic Ice, Quantum Time, Hydrinos and Cold Fusion, Male Birth Control Study
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Democratization of Knowledge
Science or Fiction
What's the Word
- What's the Word Xerophile
News Items
- Wireless Brain-Spine Interface http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v539/n7628/full/nature20118.html
- Arctic Ice http://www.sciencemag.org/news/sifter/watch-arctic-s-oldest-sea-ice-shrink?utm_source=sciencemagazine&utm_medium=facebook-text&utm_campaign=seaice-8947
- Quantum Time http://phys.org/news/2016-11-scientists-accurate-quantum-date.html
- Hydrinos and Cold Fusion https://cen.acs.org/articles/94/i44/Cold-fusion-died-25-years.html
- Male Birth Control Study http://www.snopes.com/male-birth-control-study/ http://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2016/11/the-different-stakes-of-male-and-female-birth-control/506120/ http://www.cosmopolitan.com/health-fitness/a8038748/male-birth-control-study-stopped/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Clams
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Democratization of Science G'Day you delightful Rogues, I got into an disagreement the other evening at a party; trying to defend the fact that someone studying something for three years off their own bat and someone completing a PhD in the same field were not equivalent. I argued that one had a set of guidelines to work against and the other just their own interests. My mate said that with the 'democratization of knowledge' things like PhD's will be less valuable. I fully disagree and worry it will (and probably has already) lead to the dissemination of misinformation. What's the best line of argument to take on this issue to get my point accross. Keep up the awesome work and may The Force be with you. -Rhi
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction The term, “OK,” originated with the 1840 presidential campaign of Martin van Buren, whose nickname was Old Kinderhook, and whose supporters formed the “OK club.” http://mentalfloss.com/article/50042/whats-real-origin-ok
- Item #2 Science George Washington was America’s wealthiest president, worth over half a billion dollars at today’s value, and part of his wealth was from the country’s largest whiskey distillery at Mount Vernon. http://www.usatoday.com/story/money/business/2014/02/15/10-richest-presidents/5514567/ http://www.mountvernon.org/the-estate-gardens/distillery/
- Item #3 Science In 1912 Teddy Roosevelt was shot in the chest during a public event, but insisted on completing his 90 minute speech before being taken to the hospital. http://www.history.com/news/shot-in-the-chest-100-years-ago-teddy-roosevelt-kept-on-talking
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Man has opened the secrets of nature and mastered new powers. If he uses them wisely, he can reach new heights of civilization. If he uses them foolishly, they may destroy him. Man must create the moral and legal framework for the world which will insure that his new powers are used for good and not for evil.” — Harry S. Truman