Podcast #593 - November 19th, 2016
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Percy Lavon Julian
News Items: FTC and Homeopathy, Stoern Liquidates, STDs Rising, Finding Antibiotics in the Genome
What's the Word: Isotropy
Your Questions and E-mails: P-hacking
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Percy Lavon Julian Percy Lavon Julian 1899-1975, was a brilliant African American research chemist and pioneer who rose to great career heights despite the obstacles in his path.
News Items
- FTC and Homeopathy https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/ftc-homeopathy-win/
- Stoern Liquidates http://dispatchesfromthefuture.com/2016/11/steorn-liquidates/
- STDs Rising https://www.sciencenews.org/article/cdc-sounds-alarm-stds
- Finding Antibiotics in the Genome http://phys.org/news/2016-11-antibiotics-sifting-human-microbiome.html
What's the Word
- What's the Word Isotropy
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: P-Hacking Hello everyone, long time listener and first time writer. I drive a lot for work and I love when you cram knowledge in my ears to shape my thinking. On the 10/8 SGU podcast you mentioned the concept of p hacking in the context of power poses. I don't know if I understand the p-hacking concept well. My question centers around research connected to my work. I'm in the process of launching one of the Injectable PCSK9 inhibitors in the cardio-metabolic world. Amgen has one of the products, and Regeneron/Sanofi-Aventis have the other one. We both got FDA marketing approval on the basis of our ability to dramatically lower a surrogate biomarker – LDL cholesterol. The FDA highly encouraged both manufacturer groups to complete outcomes trials to show the true, if any, impact on real world mortality in heart attacks and strokes, for example. Both organizations have initiated large prospective outcomes trials with about a total of forty five thousand patients between them. For example, on Regeneron side, it's a 5 year outcomes trial for 19,000 patients. However, there has been talk that if there is a clear benefit signal early in the trial, that the FDA may be OK with that and allow that outcomes data to be published and change the product label. We may follow the patients after that point, but the FDA and the manufacturers will get what they feel they needed from the trial data. Anyway, if the FDA calls the trial a success and allows us to proclaim we have a clear benefit in MACE, earlier than the actual end of the trial – does that constitute p-hacking? Thanks Heath Bonner Arlington, TX
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science By studying an owl’s wing, engineers have designed an attachment that can reduce the noise generated by existing wind turbines by 10 decibels. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/11/161116123404.htm
- Item #2 Science Researchers have demonstrated an ultra-long-lasting oral drug delivery mechanism that can last for 14 days on a single dose. http://stm.sciencemag.org/content/8/365/365ra157.full
- Item #3 Fiction Astronomers have discovered for the first time a star that is not detectably rotating. https://www.mpg.de/10827169/distant-star-is-roundest-object-ever-observed-in-nature
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'They say a little knowledge is a dangerous thing, but it's not one half so bad as a lot of ignorance.' Terry Pratchett