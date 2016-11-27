Podcast #595 - December 3rd, 2016
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Maria Telkes
News Items: Fake News and Online Reasoning, Santa Myth, Farmer Ants, Diamond Batteries
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Endemic
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
- Maria Telkes Maria Telkes 1900-1995 was a solar energy pioneer. She invented the solar distiller and designed the first modern home heated by solar energy
- Fake News and Online Reasoning http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/civic-online-reasoning/
- Santa Myth http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/is-the-santa-myth-immoral/
- Farmer Ants http://www.upi.com/Science_News/2016/11/27/Fijian-ants-began-farming-3-million-years-ago/6131480277213/
- Diamond Batteries http://phys.org/news/2016-11-diamond-age-power-nuclear-batteries.html
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Number station
- What's the Word Endemic
- Name That Logical Fallacy Yesterday, I posted an article (http://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/world/us-election/the-real-reason-donald-trump-got-elected-we-have-a-white-extremism-problem/article32817625/) to Facebook that argued that Trump's win had more to do with xenophobia than economic disenfranchisement. I posted it with a chart showing that a greater proportion of high-income earners voted for him than low-income earners. An old American friend responded that he wishes 'uniformed Canadians would stop having baseless opinions on my country's election.' That one is at least ad hominem, but my question regards his next comment. In response to people defending my right to express an opinion, he argued that my choice of that one chart was 'confirmation bias,' because it supported my point, whereas other charts paint a different picture. For example, slightly more low-income people voted for Republicans this year than in 2012, and slightly fewer high-income earners did. I'd argue the chart I posted is more instructive, but in any case, here's my question: Is there a term for when someone accuses you of employing a logical fallacy without sufficient reason to make that claim? Is there not a principle of 'innocent until proven guilty' in debate? That we should assume that evidence was chosen with due diligence until given reason to think otherwise? That our opponent is of right mind and weighing multiple considerations until he or she fails to? Intellectual generosity maybe? Saunders' article actually changed my mind on the issue, so clearly it was not a matter of confirmation bias. But either way, he couldn't know from one post whether it fell into a pattern of confirmation bias.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Physicists studying solar cells may have discovered why most plants on Earth are green. https://ucrtoday.ucr.edu/42499
- Item #2 Science Researchers have published the first estimate of the mass of the technosphere, 30 trillion tons, or 50 kilograms per square meter of Earth surface. http://www2.le.ac.uk/offices/press/press-releases/2016/november/earth2019s-2018technosphere2019-now-weighs-30-trillion-tons-research-finds
- Item #3 Fiction Astronomers have identified the tiniest known asteroid, measuring about 200 millimeters in average diameter. https://uanews.arizona.edu/story/its-bird-its-plane-its-tiniest-asteroid
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'This job is a great scientific adventure. But it's also a great human adventure. Mankind has made giant steps forward. However, what we know is really very, very little compared to what we still have to know.' - Fabiola Gianotti, Higgs Boson physicist