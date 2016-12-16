The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #596 - December 10th, 2016

Interview with Marty Klein
What's the Word: Phylogenetic
News Items: High Density Supercapacitors, Adaptation vs Evolution, Instacharge Scam
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

  • High Density Supercapacitors http://www.bristol.ac.uk/news/2016/december/super-capacitors.html
  • Adaptation vs Evolution http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/some-creationist-pseudointellectualism/
  • Instacharge Scam http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/instacharge-there-is-not-an-app-for-that/

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Jet landing on aircraft carrier

  • Interview with Marty Klein https://www.amazon.com/His-Porn-Her-Pain-Confronting/dp/1440842868/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1477688791&sr=1-1&keywords=his+porn%2C+her+pain

  • Item #1 In a new study over half of subjects tested were made to falsely remember events that never happened. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/12/161207101433.htm
  • Item #2 Scientists have developed a technique for magnetically pulling bacteria out of blood as a potential treatment for sepsis. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2016-12/sflf-b120716.php
  • Item #3 Researchers have developed what they are calling “super premium” gasoline which has 50% more energy density than regular gasoline. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/12/161207140744.htm

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'To change is always seeming fickleness. But not to change with the advance of science is worse; it is persistence in error.' James Dwight Dana, System of Mineralogy 1837, Yale professor. submitted by listener Jan McKae from Rochester NY