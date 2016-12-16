Podcast #596 - December 10th, 2016
Interview with Marty Klein
What's the Word: Phylogenetic
News Items: High Density Supercapacitors, Adaptation vs Evolution, Instacharge Scam
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
What's the Word: Phylogenetic
News Items: High Density Supercapacitors, Adaptation vs Evolution, Instacharge Scam
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
What's the Word
- What's the Word Phylogenetic
News Items
- High Density Supercapacitors http://www.bristol.ac.uk/news/2016/december/super-capacitors.html
- Adaptation vs Evolution http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/some-creationist-pseudointellectualism/
- Instacharge Scam http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/instacharge-there-is-not-an-app-for-that/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Jet landing on aircraft carrier
Interview
- Interview with Marty Klein https://www.amazon.com/His-Porn-Her-Pain-Confronting/dp/1440842868/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1477688791&sr=1-1&keywords=his+porn%2C+her+pain
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science In a new study over half of subjects tested were made to falsely remember events that never happened. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/12/161207101433.htm
- Item #2 Science Scientists have developed a technique for magnetically pulling bacteria out of blood as a potential treatment for sepsis. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2016-12/sflf-b120716.php
- Item #3 Fiction Researchers have developed what they are calling “super premium” gasoline which has 50% more energy density than regular gasoline. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/12/161207140744.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'To change is always seeming fickleness. But not to change with the advance of science is worse; it is persistence in error.' James Dwight Dana, System of Mineralogy 1837, Yale professor. submitted by listener Jan McKae from Rochester NY