Podcast #597 - December 17th, 2016
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Barbara Liskov
News Items: Trust of Scientists and GMOs, Cryogenic Energy Storage, Deorbiting Space Junk
What's the Word: In Situ
Your Questions and E-mails: Premium Gas, Porn Follow Up
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Barbara Liskov Born 1938, she was the first woman to get a computer science doctorate in the US and made some early fundamental advances in computer programming and languages.
News Items
- Trust of Scientists and GMOs https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/we-still-need-better-communication-on-gmos/
- Cryogenic Energy Storage http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-energy-storage-gap/
- Deorbiting Space Junk http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-38265676
What's the Word
- What's the Word In Situ
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Premium Gas How, exactly, does premium gas work?
- Question #2: Porn Follow Up Follow up to last week's interview. I. references: in addition to virtually uniform anecdotal reporting from a wide range of therapists, ~ Ogi Ogas, A Billion Wicked Thoughts (the first third of the book reports on a billion sexual searches; the rest of it speculates about the evolutionary meaning of these, with which i only partially agree). ~ pornhub's periodic release of their consumers' most common search terms, for whom violence, humiliation, pain, torture, etc never even come close to what people are generally looking for. Pornhub is the world's largest professional porn aggregator. ~ data from the owner of Voyeurweb.com, the world's largest amateur porn site. neither the people who post there nor the consumers put violence, etc anywhere near the most popular depictions.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A study of college students finds an inverse relationship between mood and academic achievement, with those reporting more stress and negative emotions performing better than their happy peers. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/11/161130131234.htm
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that most undergraduate students do not improve their problem solving skills after the first semester. http://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10734-016-0082-0
- Item #3 Science Researchers find that children who gesture more, or were encouraged to gesture more, are more creative that those who gesture less. http://ukedchat.com/2016/12/14/gesturing-can-boost-childrens-creative-thinking/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “The most important thing we can do is inspire young minds and to advance the kind of science, math and technology education that will help youngsters take us to the next phase of space travel.” - As quoted in 'Space All systems go for National Space Day' at CNN (4 May 2000); also at John Glenn Friendship 7 Day