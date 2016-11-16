Question #2: Porn Follow Up

Follow up to last week's interview. I. references: in addition to virtually uniform anecdotal reporting from a wide range of therapists, ~ Ogi Ogas, A Billion Wicked Thoughts (the first third of the book reports on a billion sexual searches; the rest of it speculates about the evolutionary meaning of these, with which i only partially agree). ~ pornhub's periodic release of their consumers' most common search terms, for whom violence, humiliation, pain, torture, etc never even come close to what people are generally looking for. Pornhub is the world's largest professional porn aggregator. ~ data from the owner of Voyeurweb.com, the world's largest amateur porn site. neither the people who post there nor the consumers put violence, etc anywhere near the most popular depictions.