Podcast #598 - December 24th, 2016
Interview with Brian Switek
Movie Review: Arrival
News Items: Better Outcomes from Female Doctors, Wet Ceres, Light from Anti-matter, Purple Food
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Movie Review: Arrival
News Items: Better Outcomes from Female Doctors, Wet Ceres, Light from Anti-matter, Purple Food
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Movie Review
- Arrival http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2543164/
News Items
- Better Outcomes from Female Doctors https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2016/12/female-doctors-superiority/511034/
- Wet Ceres http://www.nature.com/news/solar-system-s-biggest-asteroid-is-an-ancient-ocean-world-1.21166
- Light from Antimatter http://phys.org/news/2016-12-alpha-spectrum-antimatter.html
- Purple Food http://www.telegraph.co.uk/food-and-drink/news/start-eating-purple-good-health-science-behind-2017s-new-food/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Corn
Interview
- Interview with Brian Switek http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/feathered-dino-tail-trapped-in-amber/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A study found that subjects deliberately infected with hookworm had reduced symptoms of asthma and improved lung function. http://www.popsci.com/bloodsucking-hookworms-may-provide-treatment-for-asthma
- Item #2 Science Scientists described a fossil of a 520 million year old arthropod with an exquisitely preserved nervous system, showing the structure of the ventral nerve cord, ganglia, and individual nerves. ttp://www.pnas.org/content/113/11/2988
- Item #3 Fiction Measures taken to preserve the prairie dog inadvertently precipitated the extinction of the already endangered black-footed ferret, the prairie dog’s main predator. http://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/mammals/b/black-footed-ferret/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “In science it often happens that scientists say, ‘You know that’s a really good argument; my position is mistaken,’ and then they would actually change their minds and you never hear that old view from them again. They really do it. It doesn’t happen as often as it should, because scientists are human and change is sometimes painful. But it happens every day. I cannot recall the last time something like that happened in politics or religion.” – Carl Sagan