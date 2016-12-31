Podcast #599 - December 31st, 2016
SGU 2016 Year in Review
Favorite Science News of 2016
Best and Worst of 2016
Skeptical Heroes and Skeptical Jackass of 2016, In Memorium
Science or Fiction
Favorite Science News
- Favorite science news items The Rogues look back at the most impressive science of 2016
Best and Worst of 2016
- Best and Worst Favorite SGU moments
Skeptical Hero
- Skeptical Hero Who kicked ass in 2016?
Skeptical Jackass
- Skeptical Jackass Who did the most to harm science and critical thinking?
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A 2015 review of lifecycle assessments of electric vehicles shows that overall they increase green house gas emissions compared to gasoline vehicles. http://tinyurl.com/hmdlze4
- Item #2 Science Scientists have developed tiny robots that can attach themselves to immobile sperm and swim them to the egg so they can participate in fertilization. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ww-x-VIFh-Q&feature=youtu.be
- Item #3 Science Astronomers now claim that LIGO’s two black holes which collided were likely both formed within the same star. https://www.cfa.harvard.edu/news/2016-05